Parched Plains: Drought takes toll on North Dakota economy

The drought in North Dakota has dominated the discussions Jamie Schurhamer has had with farmers this year.

He's the lead agronomist with Hefty Seed in Wilton and Hurdsfield. The company sells seeds, fertilizer and chemicals to farmers, working with them to improve their crop.

“I’m supposed to be more of a cheerleader in this position, but I’ve also spent a while now trying to figure out where the yield comes in these crops,” Schurhamer said. “A lot of my conversations have been, realistically, what are our potentials and what should be spent to reach those potentials.”

Farmers bought a lot of seed to plant this year, but fertilizer and chemical sales have been way down. The locations in Wilton and Hurdsfield combined have sold just over half the fertilizer and about two-thirds of chemicals such as insecticides they would in a typical year.

“With the moisture situation, we’re not seeing those dollars spent,” Schurhamer said.