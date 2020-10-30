Pandemic dampers, but won't ruin Halloween for Bismarck-Mandan families

Jim Papacek for years has held a pumpkin-carving party at his house for kids in his family and others in the neighborhood.
The party looked a little different this year at his central Bismarck home, just as the Halloween holiday does for so many across North Dakota as the state remains a coronavirus hot spot. For starters, the flyers that advertised the party read, “My garage is not big enough to have carving & social distancing,” and they told families to plan on carving pumpkins at their own homes.
Papacek grows the gourds in his backyard, and he carted them in a wagon around the neighborhood to distribute 10 days before Halloween. The children brought their carvings back last Saturday night with designs such as the moth from “Silence of the Lambs” and a wide-open mouth vomiting up pumpkin guts.
All wore masks as they stood on his front lawn and voted on the best pumpkin lit up before them. The winners each got a bag of candy and a large toy skeleton, snake or tarantula to take home.
“It was really cold,” Papacek said of the evening, during which the temperature dropped to 24 degrees. “I thought, ‘Oh this is a bummer,’ but the parents came up and said, ‘When are we going to do this again?’”
Several doors down, the Martinez kids were among those who took home Papacek’s pumpkins to carve. It might be the only Halloween party of the year for Averi, 8, and Bryce, 6, who weren’t sure if the usual gathering they attend at a friend’s house was on, given the pandemic.
Despite the uncertainty, they were excited about the holiday. They attend St. Mary’s Grade School, where they normally wear uniforms, but they looked forward to donning orange and black one day last week.
“I have a Halloween shirt,” Averi said. “I think it’s a cat.”
Bryce, in his class, had already decorated a small pumpkin with stickers that he said showed “a worm sticking out of an eye.”
The kids wear masks in school, which the two planned to incorporate into their Halloween costumes to safely trick-or-treat. Bryce is going as a character from “The Incredibles” film and Averi as a rainbow-colored fish.
Local children will not be trick-or-treating at one popular location this year: the governor’s residence. Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum typically don costumes and hand out candy each Halloween, but spokesman Mike Nowatzki said that wouldn’t happen this year “for the safety of all and in an abundance of caution.”
Instead, the governor and first lady planned a virtual costume contest for the public and invited families to drive by their residence to see the large inflatable pumpkins and cats in the yard.
The North Dakota Department of Health recommends that people wear masks while trick-or-treating and consider placing candy in bags outside that kids can grab without coming into close contact with residents.
Public health agencies have advised against visiting haunted houses this year. Organizers of the most popular one in the Bismarck-Mandan area -- the Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park -- decided in August to cancel the event.
2020 would have marked the 18th year for the Haunted Fort, which typically attracts 8,000 visitors over 10 nights in October.
“The Haunted Fort takes a good month and half to prepare and get ready for, so we really had to make that decision in the forefront, which proved to be the best decision based on the numbers and where things are at in October,” said Matt Schanandore, interpretive events coordinator for the park.
The number of active coronavirus cases statewide has spiked over the course of October to more than 7,000.
Schanandore said park staff are using the time that they would otherwise devote to the fort to work on various programs and maintenance projects.
“I’m taking this opportunity to reevaluate the Haunted Fort event and how we are going to tackle the new things that are going to come out of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Even if the pandemic does go away or becomes significantly less, there will still be an element of social distancing and new hygiene practices (next year).”
He’s been researching what haunted houses elsewhere in the country are doing to keep people safe, as some opened this Halloween season. They are taking steps such as incorporating masks into their costumes and breaking up groups of visitors into smaller numbers.
“What they’re learning is going to be very valuable,” he said.
For this year, "It was a bummer, but we’re making the best of what we’ve got," he said.
Papacek has had a similar attitude about the Halloween festivities at his house this month.
"What I really missed was the laughter of the kids carving pumpkins," he said.
