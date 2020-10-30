Pandemic dampers, but won't ruin Halloween for Bismarck-Mandan families

Jim Papacek for years has held a pumpkin-carving party at his house for kids in his family and others in the neighborhood.

The party looked a little different this year at his central Bismarck home, just as the Halloween holiday does for so many across North Dakota as the state remains a coronavirus hot spot. For starters, the flyers that advertised the party read, “My garage is not big enough to have carving & social distancing,” and they told families to plan on carving pumpkins at their own homes.

Papacek grows the gourds in his backyard, and he carted them in a wagon around the neighborhood to distribute 10 days before Halloween. The children brought their carvings back last Saturday night with designs such as the moth from “Silence of the Lambs” and a wide-open mouth vomiting up pumpkin guts.

All wore masks as they stood on his front lawn and voted on the best pumpkin lit up before them. The winners each got a bag of candy and a large toy skeleton, snake or tarantula to take home.

“It was really cold,” Papacek said of the evening, during which the temperature dropped to 24 degrees. “I thought, ‘Oh this is a bummer,’ but the parents came up and said, ‘When are we going to do this again?’”