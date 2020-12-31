Pandemic colored local government in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted local governments on several fronts. It sent meetings to Zoom or other platforms, allowed for fewer members of the public to attend in-person and ignited protests about mask mandates.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said that while he hopes for an end to COVID-19 in 2021, he is proud of how city staff adapted to the pandemic.

"The level of response from city staff and employees has been unbelievable," Bakken said. "They've done a remarkable job."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Burleigh-Morton counties began to climb following the Fourth of July holiday, and Gov. Doug Burgum at the end of the month announced the formation of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force to address the growing coronavirus hot spot. The task force worked to increase the amount of COVID-19 testing done, help schools create safe back-to-school plans and secure a shelter for homeless people who needed a place to quarantine or isolate. But as active cases continued to rise in September, the task force recommended that local governments enact mask mandates to slow the spread of the virus.