Pandemic colored local government in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted local governments on several fronts. It sent meetings to Zoom or other platforms, allowed for fewer members of the public to attend in-person and ignited protests about mask mandates.
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said that while he hopes for an end to COVID-19 in 2021, he is proud of how city staff adapted to the pandemic.
"The level of response from city staff and employees has been unbelievable," Bakken said. "They've done a remarkable job."
The number of COVID-19 cases in Burleigh-Morton counties began to climb following the Fourth of July holiday, and Gov. Doug Burgum at the end of the month announced the formation of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force to address the growing coronavirus hot spot. The task force worked to increase the amount of COVID-19 testing done, help schools create safe back-to-school plans and secure a shelter for homeless people who needed a place to quarantine or isolate. But as active cases continued to rise in September, the task force recommended that local governments enact mask mandates to slow the spread of the virus.
The Morton County Commission unanimously voted down a mandate that month, and the Bismarck City Commission didn't vote on the issue at all. The commissions for Burleigh County and the city of Mandan didn't discuss the issue at the time after it failed to pass through the other governing bodies.
Two Bismarck city officials reported harassment for their roles in trying to mitigate the pandemic. City Attorney Jannelle Combs and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said they had been harassed online. Moch told the Bismarck City Commission that she had been called a Nazi and a tyrant, and Combs said she had been physically threatened.
The Bismarck City Commission eventually passed a citywide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions in an hours-long late October meeting as the COVID-19 outbreak across the state began to strain hospitals to their breaking points. Dozens protested against a mandate outside the City/County Building before the meeting began. The Mandan City Commission followed suit, and Burleigh and Morton counties implemented mask mandates on county property days before Burgum announced a statewide mask mandate.
Active COVID-19 cases began to fall a few weeks after the mask mandate was put in place. Moch told the Tribune in early December that the two were correlated.
As 2020 wound down, two COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use, one from Pfizer and one from Moderna. Vaccine rollout began mid-December, and some of the first health care workers to be vaccinated called it a light at the end of the tunnel.
"This is really the beacon of hope," Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau said on Dec. 14, nine months after the pandemic came to North Dakota.
Steve Marquardt and Mark Splonskowski were elected to the Bismarck City Commission in June, and Michael Braun and Joseph Camisa were elected to the Mandan City Commission. Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling ran for reelection unopposed.
County commissions
The Burleigh County Commission in January nixed the idea of a nonbinding straw poll on the future of refugee resettlement in the county. The commission in late 2019 voted to allow Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota to continue placing refugees in Burleigh County.
Burleigh County Human Service Zone Interim Director Kim Osadchuk was investigated for allegations of creating a hostile work environment and was not hired as the permanent zone director by the state, despite a recommendation from the county Human Service Zone Board. The state's investigation concluded that the perception of a hostile work environment was present in the zone. That precluded the state from hiring Osadchuk.
Burleigh and Morton counties administered two elections during the pandemic, one of which was held entirely by mail. The June primary was a mail-in election due to the pandemic. Voters in the November general election could cast their ballots in-person on or before Election Day or by mail.
Brian Bitner was reelected to the Burleigh County Commission, while longtime commissioner Jerry Woodcox lost his seat to newcomer Becky Matthews. Leo Vetter was elected Burleigh County auditor, replacing interim Alan Vietmeier. Voters in June rejected a measure that would have made the auditor an appointed position.
Morton County Commissioners Cody Schulz and Bruce Strinden did not seek reelection this year and were replaced by Nathan Boehm and Raymond Morrell. Commissioner Ron Leingang was reelected.
Both counties also had the highest rates in the state of census completion. Burleigh County households participated at a rate of 78.3% and Morton County households at 72.6%.
Bismarck Parks
Two Bismarck mothers, Ali Quarne and M. Angel Moniz, requested that the Bismarck Park Board rename Custer Park because of Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer's role in the deaths of Native Americans. The board voted unanimously to keep the name and created a formal process to rename city parks. A plan to add educational markers about Custer to the park was tabled after protests in August.
Plans for a new recreation center in Bismarck have been put on hold until the pandemic is over, according to parks department officials. Voters shot down a sales tax increase in June that would have helped fund the complex. Plans for the estimated $114.5 million complex included an ice rink, a four-lane running and walking track, an adventure trail, five indoor pickleball courts, six tennis courts, two full-size gymnasiums, four racquetball courts, a gymnastics facility and an indoor turf field.
Local infrastructure
A $10.5 million Bismarck street project wrapped up in November. Improvements to the 43rd Avenue Northeast corridor from Washington Street to State Street include lighting, a shared use path, sidewalks and traffic signals at two intersections. A Costco membership warehouse store opened in north Bismarck in August, creating about 200 jobs. Construction on a project to expand the Morton Mandan Public Library and improve Dykshoorn and Heritage parks started in September.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.