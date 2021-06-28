Pancheros Mexican Grill, Thrifty White Pharmacy to open at Kirkwood Mall

Pancheros Mexican Grill and Thrifty White Pharmacy are the newest businesses coming to Kirkwood Mall.

The new tenants will be in the Herberger's parking lot, next to the previously announced Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and Five Guys.

Chick-fil-A is expected to open this winter, with the other four businesses following sometime next spring, according to Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson.

"It's going to be an interesting opening," she said. “We anticipate it to be really crazy, in a good way."

The mall broke ground on construction earlier this month. Chick-fil-A was initially planned to open this past spring but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Wilson said the five businesses will be in three separate buildings along Third Street. The mall space formerly occupied by Herberger’s department store will be a part of future phases of redevelopment. Roughly 40,000 square feet will be demolished for parking space, Wilson said. The remaining 52,000 square feet will be open for new tenants.

"We’ve been in conversations with quite a few different possibilities for the space and we’ll just keep hammering forward until we have the perfect solution," Wilson said.

Herberger's closed in 2018, when chain owner Bon-Ton Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy.

