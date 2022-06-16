 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pancheros Mexican Grill opens at Kirkwood

Pancheros Mexican Grill has opened a restaurant in south Bismarck.

It's the latest to open in the Kirkwood Mall area, joining Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza and a Five Guys burger joint.

The new Pancheros is one of more than 70 across 12 states.

