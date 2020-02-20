Owners announce Bessy's Best closing

The owners of Bessy’s Best in Sterling have announced that they will close their business at the end of the month.

Blaine and Kathy Goetz said Thursday in a Facebook post that they will end their 12-year run in the dairy business. They said they will spend more time traveling, watching their grandchildren play sports “and just sleeping in.”

“We are sad to be ending a service to you,” they said in the post. “We loved providing for the people but we are thrilled to begin a new chapter in our life, retirement.”

The post says the farm store will still be open. When the milk is gone, it will be open for cheese, pizza, and goodie sales.

The family in July announced a semiretirement and ended delivery to stores in Bismarck and other cities.

