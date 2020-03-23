Organizations that serve the homeless, needy work through coronavirus pandemic

The food pantry is still open, but adjustments have been made. Clients are being given prepared food bags, rather than being allowed to pick out food themselves. Anyone entering the pantry gets a squirt of hand sanitizer, and the nonprofit has increased how often things are cleaned. Volunteers are told not to show up if they are feeling sick.

“That’s the caution piece,” Atkinson said. “We want people to be welcome, but we don’t want to create a necessity to linger.”

Ministry on the Margins is working to collaborate with other organizations and is taking note of services in the area that have closed. It also is working to identify which clients haven’t been coming in, some of whom are older and more vulnerable to the coronavirus, and making sure they are OK foodwise.

The pantry is in need of donations of food and basic necessities, including toilet paper. The best times for donations are from 11-11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

For those in need, Ministry on the Margins is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays. Ministry on the Margins is at 201 N. 24th St. in Bismarck. It can be reached by phone at 701-223-6315.

United Way emergency shelter