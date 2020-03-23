Organizations that serve the homeless, needy work through coronavirus pandemic

Amid the climate of uneasiness and fear caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Sister Kathleen Atkinson tries to exude an aura of calm.
She talks using her “sister voice” and has classical music playing at the local food pantry and ministry that she helps run.
Ministry on the Margins is seeing an increase in the number of people seeking food and basic supplies. At the same time, federal authorities are urging people to stay home, practice social distancing and avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.
“That’s a fine dance,” Atkinson said.
Local aid organizations in Bismarck, including United Way’s emergency homeless shelter, Heavens Helpers Soup Café, and Ministry on the Margins, are finding ways to balance worker, volunteer and patron safety while continuing to serve a community that needs them more than ever as services close amid the outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus that has upended most aspects of daily life in the U.S.
Ministry on the Margins
Ministry on the Margins has suspended all evening support, worship and Bible study groups. Bingo and Jenga game hours are done for now. Cookies and candy at the door have been replaced with prewrapped protein bars. The ministry also has suspended its clothing pantry to keep people from lingering in the pantry, and it has stopped accepting clothing and other items.
The food pantry is still open, but adjustments have been made. Clients are being given prepared food bags, rather than being allowed to pick out food themselves. Anyone entering the pantry gets a squirt of hand sanitizer, and the nonprofit has increased how often things are cleaned. Volunteers are told not to show up if they are feeling sick.
“That’s the caution piece,” Atkinson said. “We want people to be welcome, but we don’t want to create a necessity to linger.”
Ministry on the Margins is working to collaborate with other organizations and is taking note of services in the area that have closed. It also is working to identify which clients haven’t been coming in, some of whom are older and more vulnerable to the coronavirus, and making sure they are OK foodwise.
The pantry is in need of donations of food and basic necessities, including toilet paper. The best times for donations are from 11-11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
For those in need, Ministry on the Margins is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays. Ministry on the Margins is at 201 N. 24th St. in Bismarck. It can be reached by phone at 701-223-6315.
United Way emergency shelter
The homeless population is already more vulnerable to infectious diseases, and congregate living spaces are some of the least-ideal living situations to prevent the spread of disease. So far, United Way has not seen an influx of new clients in its emergency shelter, but it is anticipating and preparing for it by working to limit the number of people in the shelter and helping people try to find other living arrangements.
“When people call asking about shelter … we’re just having a very frank conversation with them that we have congregate living, we have a small space, and if they have somewhere safe that they’re currently living, to stay put,” said Jena Gullo, executive director of Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.
United Way is working to expedite housing assistance, such as putting down a security deposit for people seeking an apartment. If someone has a place to stay outside of Bismarck that is not a congregate living situation, the nonprofit is helping with a bus ticket. Clients who are vulnerable, such as those with underlying medical conditions and families, are given an offer to stay in a hotel room.
“We want to do what we can to reduce the number of people in our shelter -- and that includes volunteers,” Gullo said.
Volunteers can still drop off food but won’t be allowed to enter the shelter as a precaution.
For those with nowhere else to stay, the shelter is having them sleep head to foot and is putting up barriers between beds to prevent the spread of disease. The shelter is still accepting new clients, and the police department can still drop people off there 24/7, but the drop-in center is being limited to current clients.
A person is required to wash hands before entering the shelter. Officials also are increasing the frequency and thoroughness of daily cleaning.
United Way also runs a backpack program for kids who need food during the weekend. Out of precaution, volunteers aren’t being allowed to pack the bags anymore, but school food distribution program workers are helping to pack and distribute the bags instead.
However, filling the backpacks is another issue. Sam’s Club wasn’t able to fulfill an order this week due to supply shortages at the store, so “this week we were scrambling,” Gullo said.
Donations of food and household items such as bleach and toilet paper are needed, she said. Donations can be made online at www.msaunitedway.org/shelter or can be dropped off at the shelter. United Way also is working to set up funds for those who are going to lose their jobs.
The United Way emergency shelter is at 1140 S. 12th St. in Bismarck. To contact the shelter, call 701-401-5606.
Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe
Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe was affected by the executive order Gov. Doug Burgum signed Thursday directing bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters to close to on-site business. The cafe has adjusted its hours and will offer only to-go and delivery options as a result.
"We won't be shutting down," Executive Director Mark Meier said. "We'll still be feeding people. It's just a matter of how and at what capacity."
To-go meals were an option before but are now mandatory. A delivery service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. will be available starting Monday for people unable to leave their homes.
Before the executive order came down, Meier said, the cafe served 250 meals on Tuesday, with 50 of those as to-go meals. Regular patrons aren't coming in as often but he's noticed an uptick in kids, families and people who work in a sales- or commission-type job.
"We're starting to see some cracks," Meier said. "There's a lot of people who live paycheck to paycheck. If that's disturbed, then there's some problems."
Meier knows that for some, there is stigma about visiting a soup kitchen, but he said the soup cafe is a "judgement-free zone."
"Don't be embarrassed to come and get a meal," Meier said. "Just come and pick something up. There's no questions asked."
The Café is run by volunteers who are required to wash hands upon entry, and they are needed now more than ever, Meier said. The cafe has seen some no-call, no-shows in recent days and that limits how long the café can be open. Volunteers can sign up online at www.soupcafe.org/volunteer/.
Donations of food, products and money are still needed. The Café also is asking for plastic containers and spoons for the to-go meals. People wishing to donate those items are being encouraged to shop online or locally at Capital City Restaurant Supply in Bismarck, either by stopping in or calling 701-255-4576.
Hevens Helpers Soup Café is at 220 N. 23rd St. in Bismarck. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, as long as there are enough volunteers. It can be reached by phone at 701-751-SOUP (7687).
