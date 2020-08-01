You have permission to edit this article.
Officials search for missing man last seen along I-94 near Menoken
alert

Officials search for missing man last seen along I-94 near Menoken

  • Updated
Law enforcement personnel are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen Saturday afternoon walking east on Interstate 94 near Menoken.

Officials are looking for David Edward Smith, who was last spotted at 2:19 p.m. on the interstate near the small town east of Bismarck. He was last wearing jeans, a hat and a flannel shirt that was possibly blue or red, according to an alert released by the state.

Smith is 64 years old and Native American, with a height of 5 feet, 7 inches and a weight of 191 pounds. His has brown eyes and gray hair.

People with tips about his location can call 701-667-3250.

The state has issued a "Silver Alert" to disseminate information about the search for Edwards. Officials use Silver Alerts to help locate a missing vulnerable elderly adult or someone with a disability.

David Smith

Officials are searching for David Smith, a missing man who was last seen Saturday afternoon on Interstate 94 near Menoken.

 PROVIDED
