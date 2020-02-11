NSIC swimmimg meet starts today at BSC

The Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center will be a busy place this week.

Led by host University of Mary, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Swimming & Diving Championships begin today. Eight NSIC teams, topped by returning conference champion St. Cloud State, will compete in 22 events in the four-day meet. Trials begin at 10 a.m. each day, with finals set for 5:30 p.m.

“There is tremendous interest in swimming and diving throughout our community and Bismarck boasts one of the best aquatic centers in the region,” University of Mary athletic director Dale Lennon said.

St. Cloud State has won four of the five NSIC swimming titles. Minnesota State-Mankato won in 2018. The other six teams competing are Augustana, MSU-Moorhead, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls.

The Marauders, who placed fifth at last year’s conference meet, are 6-4 this season in duals under first-year head coach Leah Neiheisel. U-Mary has won two of its last three duals, featuring wins over MSU-Moorhead (147-141) and Southwest Minnesota State (183-91) late last month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

U-Mary has contenders in several races.