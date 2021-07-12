North Dakotans hit the road, find higher gas prices

North Dakotans, like many Americans, are traveling more this summer than they did in 2020 and running into higher prices at the pump as the warm weather continues.
Gasoline costs an average of $3.03 per gallon statewide, and it's higher in Bismarck at $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. Those prices have risen roughly 20 cents per gallon since Memorial Day weekend, and they could rise another 5 to 10 cents over the next month and a half before declining as they tend to do in the fall after the summer driving season ends, said Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota.
One year ago, it cost nearly a dollar per gallon less to fill up with gasoline in North Dakota.
Gasoline demand nationwide hit a record last week, and growing demand is one of the reasons why fuel prices are rising.
Fuel prices closely follow crude oil prices, which have been climbing since mid-2020 after the coronavirus pandemic caused the demand for oil to collapse. OPEC and allied countries are in a stalemate and cannot agree on new oil production levels, another factor that has driven up gasoline prices in recent weeks.
“They’re being a little cautious bringing barrels back to the market, not knowing what the pandemic has in store for us and the future, particularly in other countries that are still grappling with the pandemic,” LaDoucer said. “In the United States, we’re returning to travel in a big way.”
North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman said it appears to be “the year of the road trip” across the country, and the state has tied its promotions to that trend with a new road trip guide, itineraries and state map, among other new marketing strategies and services. Automobile traffic has returned to 2019 levels, even with restrictions in place at the U.S.-Canada border crossing, she said.
“Leisure travel is leading recovery and in North Dakota that has included general road trips, outdoor recreation, and the return of sports events and major festivals,” she said.
Air travel is still less than what it was in 2019, as is hotel occupancy across the state.
Visitors to the state’s tourism website grew significantly in 2020 and again the first half of this year, Otte Coleman said. Tourism officials are planning a longer campaign to draw visitors in the late summer and in fall.
