North Dakotans hit the road, find higher gas prices

North Dakotans, like many Americans, are traveling more this summer than they did in 2020 and running into higher prices at the pump as the warm weather continues.

Gasoline costs an average of $3.03 per gallon statewide, and it's higher in Bismarck at $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. Those prices have risen roughly 20 cents per gallon since Memorial Day weekend, and they could rise another 5 to 10 cents over the next month and a half before declining as they tend to do in the fall after the summer driving season ends, said Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota.

One year ago, it cost nearly a dollar per gallon less to fill up with gasoline in North Dakota.

Gasoline demand nationwide hit a record last week, and growing demand is one of the reasons why fuel prices are rising.

Fuel prices closely follow crude oil prices, which have been climbing since mid-2020 after the coronavirus pandemic caused the demand for oil to collapse. OPEC and allied countries are in a stalemate and cannot agree on new oil production levels, another factor that has driven up gasoline prices in recent weeks.