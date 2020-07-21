North Dakota still seeking to recover $38M in Dakota Access protest policing costs

Thousands of protesters occupied grassy fields along the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers in 2016 and 2017, some of them camped on Corps-managed land and others on land belonging to members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose reservation lies just south of the pipeline’s Missouri River crossing. Pipeline opponents fear an oil leak will harm the environment, especially the river.

An attorney for the state of North Dakota pointed out that the Corps never authorized a permit for the protesters, despite a press release the agency issued in September 2016 saying it had granted one to the tribe. Treaster characterized the press release as a “misstatement” and said the Corps at the time was in talks with the tribe and protesters about a permit.

Protesters submitted an application for a permit in August 2016 and later made a separate verbal request, Treaster said. The Corps never granted a permit because the protesters failed to obtain a bond for the use of the land, he said. A bond would have ensured monetary backing to cover any damage that might occur.

The Corps in November 2016 issued a letter designating a “free speech zone” on its land south of the Cannonball River and asked protesters to move there and leave land north of the river in what was known as the “Oceti Sakowin” camp.