North Dakota soldiers rescue migrants at southern border

Two North Dakota Army National Guardsmen saved migrants from drowning at the southern border last month.

Spc. Luis Alvarado, of Bismarck, and Spc. Gracin Clem, of Dickinson, were conducting mobile surveillance camera operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection on March 22 when they observed five migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, the National Guard said.

The migrants were halfway across the river but struggled to stay above water due to strong currents and high winds. Alvarado, who is fluent in Spanish, tried to shout instructions on how to cross the river safely.

He was unsuccessful in communicating with the migrants, and two of them went under the water while the rest continued to struggle. Clem and Alvarado had received nylon lifeline ropes that morning and tried to send them to the migrants, but the currents were too strong.

Clem then swam a lifeline out to two of the migrants and rescued them while the other three crossed managed to cross the river.

“It wasn’t an option to watch these people drown,” he said.

Alvarado and Clem are assigned to the North Dakota National Guard’s 957th Engineer Company and have served at the southwest border since the fall of 2021.

“These heroic actions demonstrate the unyielding commitment of our Guard members to preserve lives while in the service of our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general. “Our entire chain of command is extremely proud of the actions of all our soldiers.”

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.