North Dakota regulators approve MDU gas rate hike

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MDU has 114,000 natural gas customers in North Dakota in 75 communities across the state, including Bismarck and Mandan.

The new rates are expected to take effect June 1, according to company spokesman Mark Hanson. He said MDU was pleased with the commission's decision, as the regulators approved terms reached in a settlement agreement between PSC staff, MDU and AARP North Dakota.

AARP had intervened in the rate case amid concerns that higher rates would adversely impact older residents, many of whom are on fixed incomes. Initially, MDU sought an increase that would amount to another $6.26 per month for the average household, but that figure dropped as the various parties negotiated a settlement.

MDU gas customers’ bills are likely to go up again soon for another reason: the February cold snap that plagued the central United States down to Texas. The frigid weather led to a gas shortage and a massive spike in prices, and MDU and the PSC are trying to figure out how to best spread out those costs to customers.

MDU has estimated the average North Dakota customer will be on the hook for $80 to $100 to cover the price spike. The company is proposing the cost be spread out on bills over the next year and a half.