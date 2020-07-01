North Dakota Department of Health warns child caregivers about hot cars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Department of Health and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars.

Young children are particularly susceptible to fatal heatstroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults. Even when the temperature outside is as low as 60 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle can reach 110 degrees.

The health department recommends that parents check the back seat before leaving the car. Another suggestion is to keep a memento in the child’s car seat when it is empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when a child is in the back seat.

Parents should also be mindful to keep keys out of reach of children and to keep car doors locked after exiting the car.

The department recommends people call 911 if they see a child alone in a vehicle. If the child appears in distress or is non-responsive, remove the child from the vehicle and spray the child with cool water.

