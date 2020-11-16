North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 16: Community sports suspended

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: community sports, public testing and more.
The Parks and Recreation districts in Bismarck and Mandan are suspending community sports programs until Dec. 14 in accordance with an executive order by Gov. Doug Burgum.
The order he issued Friday suspends all K-12 and community sports and extracurricular activities through Dec. 13. It also limits capacity for bars and restaurants, along with various event venues. Those measures and a statewide mask mandate are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, and keeping hospitals, schools and the economy open. Violators could be fined at least $1,000.
In Mandan, community programs impacted include adult fall volleyball, adult men's basketball and youth boys basketball grades 3-6.
In Bismarck, suspended are adult basketball, adult wallyball, adult tennis, youth basketball and open gym. Adult fall volleyball is canceled.
For more information go to https://www.bisparks.org/ and https://www.mandanparks.com/.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host public drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-3 p.m.
This is a change from the normal Mandan testing site of Dacotah Speedway.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery and turn south on the first road. Vehicles eventually will turn back west near the cemetery building to proceed through the testing area. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 64,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 9,897 in Burleigh County and 3,355 in Morton County. There have been 53,242 recoveries and 743 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,195 people have been hospitalized; 332 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 325,491 people, and conducted 1,016,356 total tests.
