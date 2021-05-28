North Dakota coronavirus deaths climb by 2

Another 50 North Dakotans have contracted COVID-19, and state data showed Friday that two more residents have died with the disease.
North Dakota's coronavirus death toll has climbed to 1,512, up two from Thursday, according to the state coronavirus dashboard. The state Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, though Burleigh and Morton counties' totals remained at 192 and 100, respectively.
The new cases stem from 2,781 tests processed Thursday for a positivity rate of 2.48% as calculated by the state. North Dakota had 493 active cases Friday.
Friday's data showed that Burleigh County had four new cases and 72 active cases, and Morton County had two new cases and 21 active cases.
Thirty-eight people were hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, down six from the previous day, according to the data.
Statewide, 45.5% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the North Dakota vaccine dashboard. Vaccinations have plateaued in recent weeks, though they ticked up more significantly this past week for teens, many of whom became eligible to receive the Pfizer shot earlier this month. Of residents aged 12-18, 7.3% are fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.