North Dakota coronavirus deaths climb by 2

Another 50 North Dakotans have contracted COVID-19, and state data showed Friday that two more residents have died with the disease.

North Dakota's coronavirus death toll has climbed to 1,512, up two from Thursday, according to the state coronavirus dashboard. The state Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, though Burleigh and Morton counties' totals remained at 192 and 100, respectively.

The new cases stem from 2,781 tests processed Thursday for a positivity rate of 2.48% as calculated by the state. North Dakota had 493 active cases Friday.

Friday's data showed that Burleigh County had four new cases and 72 active cases, and Morton County had two new cases and 21 active cases.

Thirty-eight people were hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, down six from the previous day, according to the data.