North Dakota artists show resilience in uncertain landscape

“In my heart I think this is worse (than the 2008 economic crash),” Konikow said. “I think the loss of life and health and the fact that we’re still in the middle of it and really don’t know what the other side’s going to look like -- I think it’s going to be a little harder to rebuild in some cases.”

In a previous incarnation, the nonprofit Capital Gallery was the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn. Borlaug said he remembers 2011 being the organization’s hardest year after flooding wiped away a summer’s worth of tourism. Even then, he said, the organization survived with community support.

“I think at times like this when people are facing uncertainty … people realize the things that endure and in our society today, arts and culture matter and I really think that a lot of people are going to understand that and rally to help institutions like ours,” Borlaug said.

Campbell said that as an artist, she’s been asking friends and family not only if they have enough food and toilet paper, but also if they have enough art supplies. Creativity, she said, will be integral to the rebuilding that will occur after the virus has peaked.

“Philosophically, this is a time that I think artists do have something to give to society,” Campbell said. “They know how to innovate. They know how to communicate from a new place because even when we work, the very act of making a piece of art takes a certain amount of risk.”

