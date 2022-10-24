 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nonprofit to provide food baskets to area residents

  • 0

AID Inc. Self-Help Center & Thrift Shop is accepting applications for its annual Care and Share Program in Morton and Burleigh counties.

Families must complete an application and meet certain requirements to qualify for a holiday food basket. The application process runs through Nov. 15. Applications can be picked up at any Bismarck-Mandan school as well as at schools in the two counties, churches, Custer and Bismarck-Burleigh public health, Morton and Burleigh county social services, all senior centers, West Central Human Services and AID Inc. at 314 W. Main St. in Mandan.

People who want to donate to the program can purchase food items, gift cards, toys, hats, gloves, mittens or coats, or send a check to Care and Share, P.O. Box 596, Mandan, ND 58554.

For more information, go to www.aidincnd.com or call 701-663-1274 ext. 18. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

Audit critical of North Dakota's COVID-19 vaccine handling; agency says no patients harmed

A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor's office is recommending revaccination.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Xi Jinping expands power and promotes allies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News