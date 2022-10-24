Nonprofit to provide food baskets to area residents

AID Inc. Self-Help Center & Thrift Shop is accepting applications for its annual Care and Share Program in Morton and Burleigh counties.
Families must complete an application and meet certain requirements to qualify for a holiday food basket. The application process runs through Nov. 15. Applications can be picked up at any Bismarck-Mandan school as well as at schools in the two counties, churches, Custer and Bismarck-Burleigh public health, Morton and Burleigh county social services, all senior centers, West Central Human Services and AID Inc. at 314 W. Main St. in Mandan.
People who want to donate to the program can purchase food items, gift cards, toys, hats, gloves, mittens or coats, or send a check to Care and Share, P.O. Box 596, Mandan, ND 58554.
For more information, go to www.aidincnd.com or call 701-663-1274 ext. 18.