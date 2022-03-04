Nonprofit hoping to save historic Bismarck rail bridge claims it's state property

A preservation group is claiming that the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge is property of the state of North Dakota, not BNSF Railway, a move the railroad says comes in the 11th hour of a yearslong permitting process for a new bridge.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit wants to stop the railway from demolishing the 139-year-old bridge spanning the Missouri River to make way for a new structure. The preservation group and the railroad signed an agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard in early 2021 outlining paths to either keeping or removing the bridge. The Coast Guard decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River, and the permitting process has been ongoing for more than four years.

FORB's claim is based on the Equal Footing and Public Trust Doctrines, according to a memo it sent the Coast Guard. The Equal Trust Doctrine guarantees that all states that enter the union are on the same footing as the original 13. The Public Trust Doctrine is the principle that the government owns and protects certain natural resources for public use.

The nonprofit is arguing that based on those doctrines, Congress held in trust navigable rivers such as the Missouri and any structures in the riverbed, even after it granted Northern Pacific Railway permission to build a railroad in Dakota Territory in 1864. Northern Pacific Railway merged with other railways over the years and is now BNSF.

The preservation group is arguing that North Dakota took over ownership of navigable rivers from Congress when it became a state in 1889, and since Congress did not transfer ownership of the bridge to the railway before the state joined the union, the state retains property of the bridge.

"Determination of ownership will make a big difference in how this process moves forward," FORB Board President Mark Zimmerman said. "Significant properties" receive certain protections under North Dakota Century Code and cannot be destroyed without approval from the State Historical Board, according to the nonprofit.

The railway is working on a response to the claim, BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth said.

"It's interesting this comes up now, five years and 20 meetings into this process," she said.

McBeth added that she is not aware of this specific issue occurring with similar projects.

Zimmerman said the group had no knowledge of the issue until it had an attorney willing to do the research.

State Historic Preservation Office Director Bill Peterson said a request has been made for an attorney general's opinion on the matter. He was not aware of a timeline for the opinion.

The Coast Guard did not respond to Tribune questions about how the claim will affect the timeline of the permitting process. A final environmental impact statement was set to be released in April.

The preservation group also filed with the Coast Guard to remove itself from the programmatic agreement it signed in January 2021 that outlines the permitting process, citing in part undue burden. The agreement outlined the responsibilities of the Coast Guard, the railway and the nonprofit whether the bridge stays or is demolished.

Part of FORB's duties as a signatory on the agreement included finding a public partner to assist with preservation efforts. It failed to do so by its deadline but was given permission by the Coast Guard to move ahead with its efforts without a partner.

"This allows us to go public and say we're not going to agree with this agreement and the stipulations thereof," Zimmerman said.

The group lists three reasons for moving to terminate the agreement, one of which is the issue of ownership.

The "undue burden" is another. The nonprofit says the financial burden placed on the public-private partnership to pay for design and construction costs, permits and analysis is unprecedented.

A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to turn the rail bridge into a foot bridge at just under $7 million.

"All deadlines assigned to FORB and the public private partnership in the (agreement) are unreasonable," the preservation group wrote in its termination notice.

FORB also said the tone of meetings has not been collaborative.

A meeting likely will take place next week with the Coast Guard and BNSF to discuss next steps, according to Zimmerman.

The Coast Guard did not respond to questions about how the permitting process would work if FORB leaves the programmatic agreement.

The railway last April asked the Coast Guard to shift its efforts from preserving the bridge to removing it due to concerns about the nonprofit's progress with its tasks from the agreement.

McBeth said this week that the state ownership claim and agreement withdrawal happened a year after the preservation group signed the agreement with actions it couldn't meet.

"At a certain point, one has to wonder if FORB has a specific plan beyond delaying," she said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

