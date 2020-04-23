Nominations sought for contest honoring local essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Bismarck business specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning is seeking nominations for local essential workers to be awarded $37,000 in prizes, obtained from numerous sponsors, over 12 weeks.

Bismarck Heating and Air's Local Essential Heroes Contest kicks off Friday with the opening of the nomination window. Its aim is to recognize people in Bismarck, Mandan and surrounding areas who play an essential role in keeping society functioning, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to open it up to everybody, not just the essential, essential services,” Bismarck Heating and Air President Mike Kambeitz said. “Most people are going to think of teachers, nurses, doctors, police, firefighters. I want to really open it up to everybody. Think of those less-thought-of people that are really keeping -- you know, they really keep society running.”

In addition to those already mentioned, Kambeitz suggests nominating janitors, corrections officers, emergency medical technicians, wait staff, store clerks, certified nursing assistants and day care providers. Nominees must be at least 18 years of age and live within 75 miles of Bismarck.