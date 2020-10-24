No messing around in Mandan, Braves roll past Blue Jays to clinch AAA playoff spot

There was no messing around for the Mandan Braves Saturday night.

Needing to win to get into the Class AAA playoffs, the Braves dominated a short-handed Jamestown team 38-7 at Starion Sports Complex. The Braves earned a trip to Fargo on Friday to face fourth-ranked Fargo Davies (6-1).

The Blue Jays, playing without head coach Bill Nelson and quarterback Ty Monson, will face No. 2-ranked West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0) on Friday.

The win, Mandan's fourth in seven games, carried extra meaning for the Braves.

"In middle school we used to get bombed by all these teams," standout senior wide receiver Tyler Thilmony said. "We just kept working hard in the offseason to get better and now here we are in the playoffs, getting to play another week. It feels great."

The Braves held Jamestown to 14 first-half yards and 97 total. Thilmony had an interception and Mandan's senior-laden defense swarmed Jamestown backup quarterback Payton Hochhalter to the tune of six sacks. Drew Condon and Jaxon Duttenhefer had two each.