No JUCO football or volleyball in Minnesota this fall after MCAC cancels season

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced on Monday that there will be no football, volleyball or soccer this fall.
In a news release the conference wrote, "fall sports will be limited to those that have been identified as low-risk, clay target and golf."
Two North Dakota JUCOs -- North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and Lake Region State College in Devils Lake -- both have clay target teams in the MCAC.
NDSCS, which plays football in the MCAC, canceled its season on Monday.
Dakota College Bottineau also was a member of the MCAC in football before dropping its program after the 2019 season.
Bismarck State College regularly schedules Minnesota teams for volleyball and basketball, as does United Tribes for basketball.
The MCAC consists of 24 two-year colleges: Alexandria Technical & Community College, Anoka-Ramsey Community College (Coon Rapids), Central Lakes College (Brainerd), Century College (White Bear Lake), Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (Cloquet), Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Lake Superior College (Duluth), Mesabi Range College (Virginia) and Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.
Also, Worthington, Minnesota West Community & Technical College (Thief River Falls), Pine Technical College, Rainy River Community College (International Falls), Ridgewater College (Willmar), Riverland Community College (Austin), Rochester Community & Technical College, St. Cloud Technical College and Vermillion Community College (Ely) in Minnesota. Southwest Technical College (Fennimore) and Western Technical College (La Crosse) of Wisconsin.
Additionally, the MCAC announced that practices for basketball, baseball, softball, and wrestling also are prohibited during the fall semester.
A decision on whether or not winter and spring sports will be held is expected in the fall.
The decision by the MCAC is continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial toll it has caused collegiate athletic departments at all levels.
Last month, Gillette College and Sheridan College, both in Wyoming, announced they were dropping their entire athletic departments with the exception of rodeo.
Gillette College and Sheridan College, both frequent opponents of Bismarck State College and United Tribes, offered men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s soccer. Sheridan also had a volleyball team.
