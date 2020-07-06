No JUCO football or volleyball in Minnesota this fall after MCAC cancels season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced on Monday that there will be no football, volleyball or soccer this fall.

In a news release the conference wrote, "fall sports will be limited to those that have been identified as low-risk, clay target and golf."

Two North Dakota JUCOs -- North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and Lake Region State College in Devils Lake -- both have clay target teams in the MCAC.

NDSCS, which plays football in the MCAC, canceled its season on Monday.

Dakota College Bottineau also was a member of the MCAC in football before dropping its program after the 2019 season.

Bismarck State College regularly schedules Minnesota teams for volleyball and basketball, as does United Tribes for basketball.

The MCAC consists of 24 two-year colleges: Alexandria Technical & Community College, Anoka-Ramsey Community College (Coon Rapids), Central Lakes College (Brainerd), Century College (White Bear Lake), Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College (Cloquet), Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Lake Superior College (Duluth), Mesabi Range College (Virginia) and Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.