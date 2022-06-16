No injuries in Bismarck house fire

No injuries were reported from a house fire in Bismarck on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the 2700 block of North Fourth Street about 2 p.m. and found smoke coming from the open garage door.
Occupants had gotten out of the house safely, and firefighters rescued a dog from inside before extinguishing the blaze that had started on the stove top in the kitchen. Fire damage was limited to the immediate area of the stove top, and there was light smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home. The fire was deemed accidental.