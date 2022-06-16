 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No injuries in Bismarck house fire

  • 0

No injuries were reported from a house fire in Bismarck on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 2700 block of North Fourth Street about 2 p.m. and found smoke coming from the open garage door.

Occupants had gotten out of the house safely, and firefighters rescued a dog from inside before extinguishing the blaze that had started on the stove top in the kitchen. Fire damage was limited to the immediate area of the stove top, and there was light smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home. The fire was deemed accidental.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Mandan, according to the North Dakota …

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News