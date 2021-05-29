No garbage pickup in Bismarck-Mandan on Monday

There will be no garbage or recycling pickup in Bismarck or Mandan on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day all week in both cities.

The two city landfills also will be closed Monday. Bismarck landfill hours the rest of the week through Saturday are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mandan landfill hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.