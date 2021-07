There will be no garbage pickup in Bismarck or Mandan on Monday due to the observance of the Independence Day holiday on Sunday.

Garbage collection will be delayed by one day all week in both cities. Recycling collection also will be delayed a day in Bismarck, but not in Mandan.

The Bismarck landfill will be closed Monday, but the Mandan landfill will be open.

