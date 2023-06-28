Additional safety measures have been implemented in the construction zone on Bismarck's Ninth Street.

Lane closures from Bismarck Expressway to Front Avenue have been extended from a single far left lane to both left lanes, according to the state Department of Transportation. Speed limits have been reduced in the construction zone for the safety of motorists and work crews.

Lane closures are expected to shift as work is completed this summer on Ninth Street. The project includes ramps, sidewalks and gutters.

Separately, Coleman Street between 43rd Avenue and Nelson Drive has been closed to through traffic as contractors reconstruct the roadway, according to the city.

The closure will be in place for about 2 weeks. Access to local businesses will be maintained from 43rd Avenue. Access to local residences will be maintained from the south. No detour will be in place.