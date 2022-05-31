Nineteenth Street construction announced

Nineteenth Street between 43rd Avenue and North Valley Loop/Hay Creek Court in north Bismarck will be closed to through traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Contractors will begin work on the reconstruction of 19th Street. Forty-third Avenue from State Street to 26th Street will remain closed.

Access to the River of Hope facility will be maintained from 19th Street north of 43rd Avenue only. Access to the Schilling building will be maintained from State Street.

The detour route will remain as State Street to Century Avenue to Centennial Road. Access to businesses along 43rd Avenue North will be maintained.

Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes and avoid the area until the project is completed in the fall.

Separately, Front Avenue between the Seventh Street and Ninth Street one-ways downtown will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, as workers install a water main. The closure is expected to be in place for two weeks. No detour will be in place.

