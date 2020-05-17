Newsroom Notebook: To mask or not to mask?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first time I walked into a store with a cloth mask on, I felt like a middle school student who missed the memo that Spirit Week was canceled. My bright green handkerchief, wrapped around my face bank-robber style, stuck out like a sore thumb. All around, I saw unguarded noses and mouths, and (I imagined) suspicious eyes.

That was my first chore of the day, and I’m ashamed to admit that the social anxiety I felt in that store led me to forgo a mask at my second shopping stop (after I staked out the parking lot for a few minutes, trying to see if anyone walking in and out of the store was wearing a mask -- they weren’t).

This was only a day or two after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started recommending the practice of wearing cloth masks in public, and as a copy editor whose job it is to read all of the news, I suppose at that time, I was ahead of most people on this new directive. After all, before the CDC came out with this advice, the public kept being told not to wear a mask.

Today, I see many more people wearing masks out and about, and I feel much more comfortable in some more fashionable and official-looking cloth masks I received from a friend’s mom. To be honest, however, I’m disappointed in many of my fellow community members. I’m still seeing way too many naked noses and mouths out there.