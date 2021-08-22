Newsroom Notebook: Reflections on a mass murder

The saga of one of the most brutal and horrific crimes in North Dakota history started with rumors many thought were an April Fools' joke and culminated with a trial that came down to science versus suggestion.
Science won. Chad Isaak lost.
The savage killing of four people at RJR Maintenance and Management on April 1, 2019, was anything but your ordinary mass murder case, in myriad ways.
It featured a suspect whom the prosecution referred to as odd and the defense acknowledged was eccentric. It had evidence ranging from broken eggs to hunting gear to sticky notes to statistical odds. There was a reference to the comic book superhero Batman. A romantic affair was alluded to, as was a motorcycle gang associated with violence. A walking gait was analyzed. The meanings of a smirk and a smile were debated.
In the end, jurors convicted Isaak -- a nondescript middle-aged small-town chiropractor and RJR renter in Washburn -- of four counts of murder and other charges, and he’ll likely be sent to prison for life.
But closure is another casualty here. While the case had numerous intriguing components, it didn’t have a motive. We still don’t know why RJR co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, Bill Cobb and Lois Cobb were killed that day. We likely never will.
Ominous beginnings
The case began on a brisk spring morning with rumors of bodies -- plural -- being found at a Mandan business.
Given the date, the natural reaction was to assume it was an April Fools' joke. That assumption quickly fled my mind when I went to the scene and saw the chaos. I was a reporter with The Associated Press at the time. I spent several hours at the scene, talking to whoever would talk to me. No one said much. There were a lot of tearful hugs going around.
I returned early the next morning, when things had quieted down, and spotted co-owner Jackie Fakler, Robert’s wife, in the parking lot smoking a cigarette. She said she didn’t want to talk. I told her I understood. I handed her a business card and walked away. It paid off two weeks later when she invited me inside the company and gave me a personal interview.
It was not a pleasant experience. We sat in a room with walls adorned by mementos of Robert Fakler’s hobbies. Jackie sat across from me at a conference table, tissue box at hand. She broke down many times. She showed me a wrist band someone sent that had the first initials of the four victims, along with charms associated with each. She told me how the four had been dubbed the “coffee club” because they would arrive early to socialize.
“It would be nice to hear the laughter in the back when they’d start up,” she said.
But that area had been turned into a killing ground, the site of one of the most gruesome mass killings in state memory.
Trial takeaways
As news editor at the Tribune, I kept tabs on the trial from gavel to gavel. I won’t rehash three weeks of testimony. But there are several things that stick in my mind.
1. Grisly details
Prosecutors and witnesses during the trial said the workers -- everyday people who did things like bring farm eggs to pass around at work -- were shot numerous times and stabbed more than 100 times, killed with brutality and also precision.
Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter told jurors in her closing argument that the nature of the wounds indicated the killer targeted vital areas, something “anyone with medical or anatomical knowledge would know.” Isaak is not only a chiropractor but a former Navy medic.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick maintained that emergency responders and investigators didn’t properly secure the crime scene, and he quoted one responder saying “we were all like deer in the headlights.” He also touted Isaak’s clean military record and lack of any criminal history.
2. Suspicions cast
The lack of a motive opened the door wide for alternative theories. And instead of just stepping through, the defense team kicked down the door with insinuation.
Jackie Fakler had a gun in her vehicle, the defense made clear. And she had said in the past that she’d have her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her -- which authorities said he did. She testified that she made the comment in jest, and authorities don't think she had seriously threatened her husband’s life.
The defense also said the woman with whom Robert Fakler had the affair had an ex-husband with a violent past. The woman was on the defense team's list of potential witnesses, but she was never called to the stand.
The defense early in the trial also mentioned a shop party the weekend before the killings in which members of the Sons of Silence were purportedly kicked out. The Sons of Silence is labeled an “outlaw motorcycle gang” by the U.S. Justice Department. But the defense never called anyone to the stand in connection with that party.
There was an employee who was fired for dealing drugs, according to defense attorneys. And property management is a tough business, they said, with numerous angry tenants out there. There also were several guns on the RJR property, Isaak’s team said.
“These investigations … all basically stopped before they really started,” defense attorney Bruce Quick maintained, as he implanted a new term in our minds -- "confirmation bias." That essentially means looking only for things that fit your theory and ignoring everything else.
That didn't happen, according to Goter. Investigators "followed up on every lead -- no matter how impossible, no matter how ridiculous,” she said, at various points referring to the defense theories as “beyond incredulous,” “unbelievable” and “fallacies.”
3. Sticky sticky notes.
I’m a big fan of sticky notes. So too, it appears, was Isaak. But the sticky notes found in his home and vehicle were sticky in more ways than one.
They weren’t of the typical “buy milk” variety. They said things like “This is the time of year when you do stupid things,” and "When money is involved, no one is telling the TRUTH.”
Goter told jurors the notes “weren’t mere reminders but seemed to speak to a disturbed state of mind.”
The defense countered that Isaak was somewhat of a paper pack rat -- never throwing away receipts, and writing notes with apparent biblical references.
Goter highlighted one note that said, “You are not the caped crusader for justice,” and wryly noted that Batman “does not show up in any version of the Bible.”
4. The numbers game
How many people have lived on Earth?
I’m not sure anyone could really know. But apparently someone, somewhere, has calculated it.
A DNA expert testified that there was a 1 in 482 billion chance that blood found in Isaak's pickup truck was not Robert Fakler's. Goter attempted some perspective, saying “That’s more than almost four times as many people that have ever existed in this world.”
The defense also got into the numbers game, noting at least five RJR employees carried guns, pondering a 40-second gap in a surveillance video, pointing out that an eyewitness to the suspect provided a height estimate that was 6 inches shorter than Isaak, and questioning how one person could have killed four people in the 21 minutes that authorities say the killer was inside RJR.
5. Hunting tradition
Blaze orange clothing owned by Isaak was among the major pieces of evidence presented by prosecutors. It’s pretty easy to match up orange clothing with an orange-clad suspect on a surveillance video -- it’s a fairly bright color.
But it’s also a common one in a state such as North Dakota with a deep hunting tradition. Quick noted that some state crime agents even said they possessed orange ski masks.
But authorities believe there was a much deeper and darker reason for the choice of clothing in this case.
Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel said hunting orange was “kind of a mindset -- that’s what he was doing, going there to kill somebody.” And authorities say Isaak plotted his attack the week before the slayings -- stalking his victims, in a way.
“Mr. Isaak wanted to hunt, utilizing a blaze orange knife, wearing a blaze orange sweatshirt and blaze-orange ski mask, all while sneak-attacking his victims,” said Goter, who suggested that Isaak kept bullet casings as “trophies, or souvenirs of his kills.”
6. A smirk, a smile and a sock
Isaak’s purported odd nature surfaced again in testimony about his arrest. Authorities say he never asked why he was being detained, showed concern only for his dog, and smirked and smiled.
The defense maintained that someone might act unnaturally when they’re surrounded by 20 law officers with guns, an armored military-style vehicle and a helicopter.
Quick also said context is needed for the peculiar evidence -- gun parts in a freezer, ammunition in a microwave, a knife in a clothes washer and shell casings in a sock.
“Granted, this all looks weird, it looks suspicious,” he said. “But you can’t look at this in a vacuum. Look at his house. There’s odd things everywhere.”
He also said, “If being odd or different is a crime, we better build more prisons.”
Finally, the end
Two and a half years is a long time to wait for a conclusion to something. Especially for those who were there on Day One and have followed the case since.
“The accumulation of all of this information took time, it took diligence, to acquire and present to you in court,” Goter told the jury. “This was far from a rush to judgment. ... This was a case that struck at the hearts of citizens of Mandan and Morton County, and RJR. The only way to find our way forward is the truth.”
And the truth, she told jurors, was found this way:
“This is science, ladies and gentlemen. This is fact.”
But science can't shed light on motive.
Two and a half years ago, Jackie Fakler told me “I don’t think anything could make sense out of it, no matter what.”
I’m not sure the trial helped in that regard. As Quick put it:
“Common sense would tell you people don’t do this type of crime for no reason.”
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.