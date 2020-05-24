Newsroom Notebook: Overused words are taking the fun out of it

A fellow journalist, sportswriter no less, walked past my office on a Thursday morning years ago, avoiding eye contact and skipping our morning ritual of coffee and a bull session. He instead took his cup of mud to his office where he sat quietly for a few minutes. Shortly, he was at my door.
“I am so mad that you got to use the word hasenpfeffer in a story,” he said.
An odd comment, but in a way that’s what we in this business do. We use words. We like words. We hate words. Sometimes we think we own all of them. And for some reason hasenpfeffer -- the word, not the rabbit dish -- triggered him.
Later, having composed himself, the sportswriter sat for our morning coffee. It wasn’t me using the word hasenpfeffer that had him riled. It was that he didn’t get to use it.
A nearly reverse situation exists now. In the last couple of months, a veritable plethora of unkind words has surfaced. I'm tired of them and they should leave. They’re taking the fun out of it.
As an example, social distancing makes me cringe. I’m not a hugger but I’m not standoffish, either. The term social distancing has created this situation whereby you walk up to a person to say hello, realize you’re too close, then talk louder as you back away. Distancing yourself from another person isn’t social. We need to do it, but maybe we won’t have to do it much longer.
COVID-19 -- the word and the disease -- should go away forever. It should not be replaced by COVID-20 or any other number or variation. With it can go coronavirus, pandemic, economic slump, stay at home, self-isolate and travel ban.
It’s hard to fathom the situation in which the words contactless service would be used to attract customers to a business. Really, it’s not a new concept. All it would take is roller skates on the staff delivering restaurant food at curbside and we’re back to the days of the drive-in, except nobody then dreamed they’d order by phone, on their way to the restaurant, possibly without saying a word to another person.
Not all my issues are tied to the current world's predicament. If I were king, the word whom would simply fall off the face of the earth. Replace it with who and nobody would know the difference. My editor will take me to task on that one. To him I say piffle, which is a word that’s not used enough. I once drew a chuckle from an editor and a scoff from an aging reporter for making a paragraph out of the word. It can be done, though admittedly it probably shouldn’t have.
We paused recently after finishing a story about a young mom and dad getting help from a deputy sheriff and an ambulance crew in delivering a baby in a gas station parking lot. We were encouraged that the story contained no reference to a virus, a disease, a pandemic, a shortage of toilet paper or business closings. It was quite refreshing.
So thanks, Tillie Rose Enger, all 7 pounds, 10 ounces of you. Maybe your start in life is the start of something sanguine and salubrious.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.