Newsroom Notebook: Overused words are taking the fun out of it

A fellow journalist, sportswriter no less, walked past my office on a Thursday morning years ago, avoiding eye contact and skipping our morning ritual of coffee and a bull session. He instead took his cup of mud to his office where he sat quietly for a few minutes. Shortly, he was at my door.

“I am so mad that you got to use the word hasenpfeffer in a story,” he said.

An odd comment, but in a way that’s what we in this business do. We use words. We like words. We hate words. Sometimes we think we own all of them. And for some reason hasenpfeffer -- the word, not the rabbit dish -- triggered him.

Later, having composed himself, the sportswriter sat for our morning coffee. It wasn’t me using the word hasenpfeffer that had him riled. It was that he didn’t get to use it.

A nearly reverse situation exists now. In the last couple of months, a veritable plethora of unkind words has surfaced. I'm tired of them and they should leave. They’re taking the fun out of it.