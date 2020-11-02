Newsroom Notebook: Outlook is for a heavy metal winter

Having grown up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, I remember wearing bread bags inside my boots to keep my feet dry in the winter. It was a mother’s go-to back in the day when sending a kid out to frolic in the snow.
I’m also a big fan of the rock and metal music that marked those decades as the formative years of the modern “classic” sound.
How do those two memories fit together?
Well, this time of year, I usually dust off my favorite album from 1988 -- Cinderella’s “Long Cold Winter.” The music never disappoints. And the album’s title seems fitting, even if somewhat depressing.
Given this year’s winter outlooks from trusted meteorological sources, it might be even more apt.
Mild temps last week and a downright balmy forecast for this week -- highs in the 60s! -- have made last month’s record-setting snow and cold in North Dakota a distant memory.
But don’t get too comfortable, Bismarck-Mandan. Bad things are to come. And you can blame a little girl.
Exciting or ominous?
It’s a “La Nina” year. The weather phenomenon with a Spanish name that translates to “the little girl” in English (it's an interesting story, Google it) involves cooling of water in the central and eastern Pacific that influences weather in the continental U.S.
Why should we care? Three words: colder and wetter.
How do I know this? Well, I also love weather -- if I hadn’t become a journalist, I probably would have been a meteorologist. So I geekily read the winter outlooks put out by the National Weather Service, AccuWeather and The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
When my almanac came in the mail this year, I cracked it open to the shiny colored map in the middle. These words imposed over eastern Montana and western North Dakota jumped off the page: “It’s snow time!”
Yeah, with an exclamation point. Like it’s an exciting thing.
In my opinion, it’s not all that exciting to drag my aging snowblower out of the garage, gas it up, and hope it starts so that I don’t have to use a shovel to tackle that first 4-foot-high snowdrift blocking my driveway.
Maybe I just need a new snowblower to improve my outlook.
Speaking of, what do the outlooks say? Let’s take a look. I think you’ll notice a theme.
National Weather Service
Below-normal temperatures and wetter-than-average weather is expected in the Northern Plains, according to the weather service’s parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing, given the drought in the region, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows 40% of North Dakota -- including the Bismarck-Mandan region -- in severe drought. And nearly all of the state is either in drought or abnormally dry.
AccuWeather
An AccuWeather outlook map, like the almanac’s, has an ominous phrase overlaid on the region that encompasses North Dakota: “Big swings.”
“The middle of the nation may go through some big swings in temperatures, (and) dry and active periods,” Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
The pattern could include “frequent” snowfall in the Northern Plains, Accuweather says.
Old Farmer’s Almanac
The Old Farmer’s Almanac splits the state, putting the eastern half in the Upper Midwest category and the western half in the High Plains region. So let’s focus on High Plains.
Again, above-normal precipitation. The snowiest periods are expected in mid-November, early and late-December, mid- and late-January, mid-to-late February, and early March. Hmm. Doesn't leave much, does it?
But wait -- here’s a little bright spot of optimism -- temperatures could be above normal in April and May. Hey, that’s only five months away!
Secrets and supercomputing
So just how reliable are these outlooks?
Well, consider this quote, from Acting NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs (who has a Ph.D., I might add):
"NOAA's timely and accurate seasonal outlooks and short-term forecasts are the result of improved satellite observations, more detailed computer forecast modeling, and expanding supercomputing capacity."
The Old Farmer’s Almanac boasts an average accuracy rate of 80%. It cites a “secret formula” devised in 1792 that has been “refined and enhanced” through the years with “state-of-the-art technology and modern scientific calculations.”
It all sounds a little more technical than bread bags in boots. But hey, that worked, too.
Our own fault
A little farther along in the almanac, there’s a page titled “Best Fishing Days and Times.” June 10-24 looks like a promising period. So there’s that.
Oh, but a little ways back in the book there’s a Summer 2021 outlook map. Overlaid on North Dakota is the word “Sizzling.” So there’s that, too.
Pick your poison. I’ll take cold over heat any day.
And really, we choose to live in North Dakota. Shouldn’t we expect cold and snow every winter?
I asked someone who knows a lot more than me -- Jeff Savadel, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck. He laughed.
“Probably so,” he said.
A La Nina year typically results in the first measurable snowfall for Bismarck happening around Nov. 1, according to the weather service. That was yesterday. So it’s coming.
Enjoy this week’s warm weather. As Cinderella sang in one of their hits from “Long Cold Winter” -- “Don’t know what you got, till it’s gone.”
And, when it’s gone, here are more borrowed words of wisdom from the band: “I’m freezin’, I’m freezin’, I’m cold. So so so cold. It’s gonna be a long cold winter.”
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
