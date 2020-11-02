Newsroom Notebook: Outlook is for a heavy metal winter

Having grown up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, I remember wearing bread bags inside my boots to keep my feet dry in the winter. It was a mother’s go-to back in the day when sending a kid out to frolic in the snow.

I’m also a big fan of the rock and metal music that marked those decades as the formative years of the modern “classic” sound.

How do those two memories fit together?

Well, this time of year, I usually dust off my favorite album from 1988 -- Cinderella’s “Long Cold Winter.” The music never disappoints. And the album’s title seems fitting, even if somewhat depressing.

Given this year’s winter outlooks from trusted meteorological sources, it might be even more apt.

Mild temps last week and a downright balmy forecast for this week -- highs in the 60s! -- have made last month’s record-setting snow and cold in North Dakota a distant memory.

But don’t get too comfortable, Bismarck-Mandan. Bad things are to come. And you can blame a little girl.

Exciting or ominous?