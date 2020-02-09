Newsroom Notebook: 2 Dakotas the same, only different

Many South Dakotans align themselves regionally in reference to the Missouri River. It doesn’t matter where you live. It’s where you were born. Me, I’ll always be a West River boy. There’s a western North Dakota and an eastern North Dakota, but the line doesn’t seem clear. For me, western or west river North Dakota is where I go when I want to hunt coyotes. I’ve found a few east of the river, with the help of an ND relative, but maybe the east river dogs are too smart for me. Not as much luck there as west.

Pedestrians in North Dakota -- or maybe it’s just Bismarck -- apparently grew up with the understanding that cars will stop for them as they cross a parking lot or street. That’s different in South Dakota -- or maybe just in Mobridge –-- where pedestrians have the right-of-way but drivers have cars and don’t care. Step into the street and you’re on your own.

A few North Dakota colloquialisms have caught me off guard, too. For example, “ahmagoahedan” translated -- from what I call Germglish to English -- means “I’m going to go ahead and…” do this or that, you know, maybe bring fleischkuechle or something. And I’ve noticed many a retail clerk asking me if I want my receipt “at all.” Um, what? Is there a way to only want it a little? Which is not to say I don’t bring a few West River ain’ts and jists with me, and I tell the cat to git off the counter. I’ve not been one to record when interviewing someone for a story but started when I saw other Tribune reporters routinely using cellphones and other devices to do that. So when I played a recording back I was a little embarrassed to hear myself tell Sen. Kevin Cramer I was workin’ on a story. And I hate the sound of my voice anyway, so that only made it worse. But like Popeye, I yam what I yam.