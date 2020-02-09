Newsroom Notebook: 2 Dakotas the same, only different

They’re more alike than they are different, these two Dakotas, and I’m not sure which -- the similarities or the differences -- bring me more amusement.
North Dakota became home about three years ago. Until then, with the exception of a jaunt to Texas in the early '80s, I’ve called the "Land of Infinite Variety" my home. South Dakota dropped that tourism slogan years ago, moving on to "Great Faces, Great Places" at some point. Seems like they batted around the idea of using The Mount Rushmore State, too. Wouldn't have been any harm there really, but there's much more to the state. And like North Dakota, you can’t truly say you’ve seen it if you’ve never left the interstate highway. The northern state's simple "Legendary" motto fit it just fine.
We in the Dakotas probably recognize the difference between the two states more than people elsewhere. On trips to Minnesota, it was always interesting to hear someone ask “How are things in Dakota?” It was tempting to explain that there are two, but then I didn’t.
I grew up in Lemmon, home of the famous Petrified Wood Park and the somewhat infamous Kokomo Inn, lived in the Hills for a few years, four years in Brookings at the South Dakota State University, and spent about 25 years in Mobridge in two stints, with a year or so in Chamberlain between them. After moving to Bismarck, it didn’t take long to realize this: North Dakotans from outside of Fargo feel the same way about Fargo as South Dakotans from outside of Sioux Falls feel about Sioux Falls. There's the idea that the big cities get too much attention and too many political favors, and if something bad (not tragic, of course) happens in one of them, the noncity dwellers shrug and say “pfft, serves ‘em right.” Not sure where that starts, but the residents of those cities might say it’s jealousy.
Many South Dakotans align themselves regionally in reference to the Missouri River. It doesn’t matter where you live. It’s where you were born. Me, I’ll always be a West River boy. There’s a western North Dakota and an eastern North Dakota, but the line doesn’t seem clear. For me, western or west river North Dakota is where I go when I want to hunt coyotes. I’ve found a few east of the river, with the help of an ND relative, but maybe the east river dogs are too smart for me. Not as much luck there as west.
Pedestrians in North Dakota -- or maybe it’s just Bismarck -- apparently grew up with the understanding that cars will stop for them as they cross a parking lot or street. That’s different in South Dakota -- or maybe just in Mobridge –-- where pedestrians have the right-of-way but drivers have cars and don’t care. Step into the street and you’re on your own.
A few North Dakota colloquialisms have caught me off guard, too. For example, “ahmagoahedan” translated -- from what I call Germglish to English -- means “I’m going to go ahead and…” do this or that, you know, maybe bring fleischkuechle or something. And I’ve noticed many a retail clerk asking me if I want my receipt “at all.” Um, what? Is there a way to only want it a little? Which is not to say I don’t bring a few West River ain’ts and jists with me, and I tell the cat to git off the counter. I’ve not been one to record when interviewing someone for a story but started when I saw other Tribune reporters routinely using cellphones and other devices to do that. So when I played a recording back I was a little embarrassed to hear myself tell Sen. Kevin Cramer I was workin’ on a story. And I hate the sound of my voice anyway, so that only made it worse. But like Popeye, I yam what I yam.
North Dakotans work every bit as hard as their southern Dakota counterparts and have many of the same triumphs and woes. South Dakota won’t have a Bakken, at least not in the near future, but a lot of people will tell you they’re OK with that. And North Dakota probably won’t ever jump on the “Meth: I’m On It” bandwagon either. Seems like a fair bet that people in North Dakota are OK with that, too.
We were introduced in Bismarck to a variation of the board game using marbles and dice -- we called it Aggravation -- and you could make the argument that it’s even more aggravating, what with all the jumping of corners and that nasty switching of places when you roll a 4. And there’s pinochle, which is popular in South Dakota, but I think you have to learn how to play before you can vote in North Dakota.
I’m proud to say my great-grandfather and several of his brothers homesteaded adjoining quarters near Mott 100-plus years ago, my family getting the ground with rocks and no water. My mom was born near Lefor or maybe its suburb, Gladstone. There’s a lot to like in North Dakota, and you run into little things that leave you smiling, among them Beth Stenehjem’s scotcheroos (Attorney General Wayne shares them during the holidays) or watching the Capitol fireworks display from the comfort of our upstairs bedroom. I could spend weeks in the Badlands and plan to, camera in hand, when retirement comes around. There is the variety too, of landscapes, ideas, people.
And I say wherever you go in North Dakota or South Dakota, you’re surrounded by good people.
Yes, even in Fargo and Sioux Falls.
Newsroom Notebook is a new column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.