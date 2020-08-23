Newsroom Notebook: Cowboys keep humor up without even trying

Not long ago, Christopher Borrelli of the Chicago Tribune noted the different types of comedy that came together 40 years ago in the movie "Caddyshack." It was a "clash" of styles from the likes of Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and others that set the movie apart from others.
Whether you loved it or hated it, the movie has earned its place in history. But in real life, I’ll put cowboy humor up as my favorite. It’s earthy. It’s wise without being condescending, and it can be really sneaky. It sheds new light on the obvious and the obscure. It’s seldom rehearsed, often falling out of the sage’s head with little fanfare and almost always with no thought. It might show how a brain works when it’s spent its life in the head of a body that’s fixed too much fence.
I grew up in cattle country, and back in my cowpunching days -- brief and ill-fated though they were -- I ran across some characters with a humor all their own. Some I never got to know well, but their cowboy one-liners left a lasting impression.
One of those characters was Lee Lopez, a cowboy and the son of a cowboy. We -- my then-boss and another hired man -- had just trailed a bunch of yearling steers back to the right pasture. Lee rode up to us at the gate and we visited briefly. He said he had to be going because his own hired man was riding a green colt and wanted somebody around should the colt act up. Lee was about to go check on him in case he’d been bucked off.
“I don’t know what I’d do for him,” he said. “Bury him, I guess.”
Lee was much like another old cowboy I met that summer, one whose real name I’m unsure of. He went by Fat, even though he wasn’t. He’d been a cowboy all his life and in 1959 helped close out the Diamond A, one of the last big cattle ranches in South Dakota. He rode the Diamond A’s broncs as a young man and rose through the ranch’s ranks to become manager. He downplayed that role, saying the operation was down to just 70,000 acres when it closed out.
A few of us young hands helped Fat brand one spring. I was holding one end of a calf that really didn’t want to be branded, and I jumped when I felt something touch my leg. The branding iron in Fat’s hands had brushed it with no harm done, and he found humor in the way I squawked.
“I won’t burn ya’, sonny,” he joked. “I’ll quit before that.”
Fat in later years also ran some hogs and carried a ball-peen hammer when he was among the sows with baby pigs. If a mama got too protective, he’d use the hammer to “give her a little love tap” between the eyes. He liked horses too, but to him they were tools, not pets. He had one named Scout, a grey gelding full of cow sense and personality but short on eye appeal. He’d walk right up to Fat and put his head down until his ears had been properly scratched. A few years after seeing him do that I ran into Fat and we had a chance to visit. I asked him how the horse was doing.
“Scout,” he said, looking down at the ground as he mentally sorted through his horse roster. “He died.”
Another summer I worked for a man who hadn’t married until he was in his 60s. He was walking down a section line one evening and I picked him up on my way from the field to his house. He explained that before he was married he would strategically leave his pickup where he thought his day’s farming work would end. Then it would only be a short walk to the pickup and he’d have a ride home. After he got married he had his wife -- a surly woman lacking both personality and eye appeal -- come and get him.
“Sometimes, I think I should have just kept on walking,” he said.
The wit carries into my generation. A good friend of mine as a young man had too much to drink one night and his sister drove him home. They lived 30-some miles from town, but even the trip home on rain-soaked gravel roads wasn’t long enough to sober him up. She got him out of the pickup, and arm-in-arm they walked toward the house. And arm-in-arm they fell face-first in the mud. They were still lying on the ground when he turned to her and said “don’t worry, Pam, I gotcha.”
Their neighbor -- even though they live 15 miles apart -- who also was a good friend once lamented the fact that his son was going through a stage of sorts. The boy wasn’t causing trouble or getting bad grades, but he’d put some dents in the pickup and had a few horse-related mishaps.
“That kid could wreck an anvil," my friend said.
The antics of another, more troublesome youth once were explained to me by the theory that his mother while pregnant had a craving for paint chips.
My nephews throw me odd glances when I regurgitate some lines I’ve picked up over the years. One had to put down his pinochle cards to ponder what I meant when I said zucchini tastes like my foot’s asleep. My favorite saying -- which hangs on a plain sheet of paper next to my work desk -- is “If you see a rock on top of a post, chances are somebody put it there.”
Not sure who coined those phrases, but it seems safe to give credit to a cowboy somewhere.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.