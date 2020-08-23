Newsroom Notebook: Cowboys keep humor up without even trying

“Scout,” he said, looking down at the ground as he mentally sorted through his horse roster. “He died.”

Another summer I worked for a man who hadn’t married until he was in his 60s. He was walking down a section line one evening and I picked him up on my way from the field to his house. He explained that before he was married he would strategically leave his pickup where he thought his day’s farming work would end. Then it would only be a short walk to the pickup and he’d have a ride home. After he got married he had his wife -- a surly woman lacking both personality and eye appeal -- come and get him.

“Sometimes, I think I should have just kept on walking,” he said.

The wit carries into my generation. A good friend of mine as a young man had too much to drink one night and his sister drove him home. They lived 30-some miles from town, but even the trip home on rain-soaked gravel roads wasn’t long enough to sober him up. She got him out of the pickup, and arm-in-arm they walked toward the house. And arm-in-arm they fell face-first in the mud. They were still lying on the ground when he turned to her and said “don’t worry, Pam, I gotcha.”