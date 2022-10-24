Newsroom Notebook: Big stink in Bismarck-Mandan; on the trail of a mystery stench

I thought I had a nose for news, but it turns out I'm not much of a bloodhound.

The source of a strange smell that permeated the air in the Bismarck metropolitan area late Sunday remains a mystery, despite my best efforts to track it down. I did sniff out a theory, however, with the help of some experts in various fields. It involves a weather phenomenon and a common farm practice that uses ... well ... let's call it B.S.

Unfortunately, my theory might fall into another definition of that abbreviation.

The odor prompted dozens of comments on social media from people in Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln. Many compared the stench to the smell of dog feces or a livestock feedlot, while others said it smelled like garbage. One person compared it to "burning diapers," while another said "I almost vomited while pumping gas!"

"I thought my neighbor spread manure on his lawn," another quipped.

One person who commented looked on the bright side of things: "Guess it’s a good thing I had COVID last weekend and can’t smell a thing right now."

I checked with Bismarck city spokesman Kalen Ost and Mandan city spokeswoman Kari Schmidt. Neither had any insight on a possible source for the stench. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health didn't receive any complaints about the odor, according to Director Renae Moch.

The state Department of Health and Human Services referred questions to the state Department of Environmental Quality. State Air Quality Director Jim Semerad said several people in his office noticed the smell, but he added, "We’ve looked into the issue and haven’t yet found any clear sources for the odor."

"We are in the process of reviewing our ambient monitor data to see if answers develop," he said. "In addition, we will be watchful over the coming days to see if additional odors persist so we can do some real-time investigating."

The state reached out to the oil refinery in Mandan, so I did, too.

"I can confirm that operations have been routine," said Melissa Ory, spokeswoman for owner Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Des Moines 'dog poo'

With nowhere else to turn, I did what most people would do -- turn to Google.

I learned a lot about the Great Stink in London in 1858 (not willingly) caused by hot weather and untreated waste in the River Thames. But then I stumbled upon news stories of other cities that have had similar run-ins with a mysterious smell, including a November 2018 story written by Des Moines (Iowa) Register reporter Linh Ta with the headline "Why does Des Moines smell like 'dog poo' today?"

That story included the explanation, "City officials said it's from farm fields north and northwest of Des Moines."

Hmmm. I smell a potential source.

Then I found a September 2019 story done by Mary Smith at WSYX in Columbus, Ohio, in which the station's Chief Meteorologist, Marshall McPeek, discussed how a temperature inversion can trap warm air near the ground and make it difficult for odors (chicken poop fertilizer in this case) to dissipate into the atmosphere.

OK, now I'm hot on the trail.

A theory surfaces

Use of cow manure as a fertilizer on farm fields is a common practice in the area, according to Renae Gress and Tyler Kralicek, agriculture and natural resources agents with North Dakota State University Extension in Morton County.

"This time of year is a common time for many producers," Kralicek said.

So we do indeed have a potential source. Did we have the right environmental conditions?

I reached out to Meteorologist Jeff Schild at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck. Turns out temperature inversions aren't something the agency typically tracks, but Schild said it was at least a possibility. He used to work in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and he said crews that did controlled forest burns had to be careful because if an inversion trapped smoke low to the surface "you could end up smoking out a town."

If an inversion was in place Sunday night in the Bismarck region, the pervasive reek "easily could have happened if somebody was spreading some foul-smelling stuff," Schild said.

To be clear, he's not endorsing my speculation, just saying it's possible. And full disclosure, the theory might have some holes.

North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson tells me that given the wide geographic area impacted by the displeasing aroma, "it would be extremely unlikely -- most likely impossible -- to have come from a single manure application source." And Gress said "typically, the smell doesn't last very long after being spread."

So unless a whole bunch of farmers all around the metro area decided to fertilize their fields around the same time on Sunday, my theory might be a little pungent.

You might even say I whiffed.

That stinks.