Newspaper representatives, residents sound off on mail delivery problems

Newspaper representatives and residents gave U.S. Postal Service officials an earful about delivery problems during a roundtable discussion convened by Sen. John Hoeven in Bismarck.
Among the concerns raised: significant delays in receiving newspapers through the mail and an inability to reach postal workers to address problems in a timely manner. The Postal Service says it's working to address those complaints.
The owner of the McKenzie County Farmer said the paper used to be distributed through a mail processing facility in Minot that provided prompt, reliable service until it closed several years ago.
“Once it went into Bismarck, it became the great black hole,” Neal Shipman said.
After the Bismarck facility began processing the weekly paper, which it receives on Tuesday nights, subscribers sometimes did not receive their copy until the following Monday, he said. At one point, service to communities such as Cartwright, Arnegard and Alexander “just fell off the map,” he said.
Shipman said he later learned that the Postal Service had dropped a route south of Williston and never told the newspaper.
“Communication is key,” he said. “We are not your biggest customers by any stretch of the imagination, but we are customers. Keep us informed of the changes that you are making.”
That way, he said, staff can let subscribers know the status of the paper when they call to inquire about its delayed delivery.
“That’s courtesy, that’s good business, but that’s not happening,” he said.
Bural Coffey, circulation director for The Bismarck Tribune, said that when newspaper bundles go missing, it would help to be able to reach someone in-the-know at the Postal Service.
“That’s a big want,” he said.
The Postal Service has a 1-800 number that customers can call with complaints. They can expect to receive a response within 24 hours, but that doesn’t cut it for newspapers that need to solve delivery problems promptly, the day they occur, said Steve Andrist, executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
“If you don’t get that done, subscribers are unhappy because they don’t get the paper, advertisers are unhappy because they don’t get their advertising message to the people who want it, and we’re losing both subscribers and advertisers, which are the lifeblood of our business,” he said.
Hoeven, R-N.D., pressed the Postal Service to provide local contacts for newspapers and suggested those present at Friday’s roundtable meet again in the months ahead to check in on how delivery is progressing.
Marc Kersey, acting district manager for the Postal Service’s Dakota-Montana district, agreed to work on solutions.
“We owe you that,” he said. “It’s not an unreasonable expectation that you have that point of contact.”
He added that the Postal Service should be proactive in notifying newspapers of delivery problems, rather than wait to field calls from circulation departments.
The group met in the Postal Service’s new carrier annex about a half-mile north of the processing center along the Bismarck Expressway. The annex, which opened last weekend, should help make operations more efficient, but it won’t solve all delivery problems, Kersey said. It will take better processes and training, which staff members are administering right now, he said.
“We know we have had a lot of concerns from our customers,” he said. “We ask to please continuously provide that feedback to us so we can make improvements.”
Daniel Walock, corporate circulation director for Forum Communications, said delivery of The Dickinson Press has improved after staff discovered hundreds of copies of the paper tossed in trash bins behind the post office late last year. He said he believes the Postal Service there, on the southern end of the oil patch, struggles to find workers amid a tight labor pool and has had a few bad hires.
“They didn’t take pride in their work,” he said. “They didn’t understand how this impacts people.”
Several residents from Bismarck and Minot attended the roundtable discussion, as well, to express frustrations over regular mail delivery.
Bruce Rittel from northwest Bismarck said mail issues are “the talk of the neighborhood.” He said it’s not uncommon for his mail to end up at a neighbor’s house or not arrive at all, and he’s had to resort to contacting Hoeven’s office to try to get the problems resolved because he isn’t able to get ahold of anyone locally with the Postal Service.
“At some point, being able to get a person is really key,” Hoeven said.
Postal officials said that when customers call the 1-800 number, the Postal Service can track those complaints. When problems keep recurring, the system can flag them for local workers to address promptly.
