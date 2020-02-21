Newspaper representatives, residents sound off on mail delivery problems

Marc Kersey, acting district manager for the Postal Service’s Dakota-Montana district, agreed to work on solutions.

“We owe you that,” he said. “It’s not an unreasonable expectation that you have that point of contact.”

He added that the Postal Service should be proactive in notifying newspapers of delivery problems, rather than wait to field calls from circulation departments.

The group met in the Postal Service’s new carrier annex about a half-mile north of the processing center along the Bismarck Expressway. The annex, which opened last weekend, should help make operations more efficient, but it won’t solve all delivery problems, Kersey said. It will take better processes and training, which staff members are administering right now, he said.

“We know we have had a lot of concerns from our customers,” he said. “We ask to please continuously provide that feedback to us so we can make improvements.”