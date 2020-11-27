New, upgraded weather stations to help with flood forecasting

NDAWN maintains 162 weather stations throughout North Dakota and in the neighboring parts of surrounding states. Not all will receive upgrades, as about half fall outside the Upper Missouri River Basin, but those that do will provide useful information to farmers in addition to the Corps, Ritchison said. He hopes to add at least another 20 stations in the western half of the state.

All of the sites could be used in monitoring drought and soil moisture levels for growing crops.

“It has a wide range of benefits beyond just the flooding concerns in the Missouri River,” Ritchison said.

Data from NDAWN's stations is available to the public at www.ndawn.ndsu.nodak.edu.

NDAWN’s network is already expanding through a partnership with the Western Dakota Energy Association, which is adding 50 weather stations throughout the Bakken to help counties make better-informed decisions on road closures in the oil patch. The organization has installed 32 stations, the latest going in last week at a well pad in Williams County, association Executive Director Geoff Simon said.