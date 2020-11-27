New, upgraded weather stations to help with flood forecasting

Weather stations near the Missouri River and its tributaries soon will undergo upgrades to help officials plan for spring flooding by better measuring snow and soil moisture.
The Bismarck-Mandan area also will get more weather stations over the next five years under a $6.4 million grant the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded to the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network.
The project is part of a multistate effort to bolster flood forecasting in the Upper Missouri River Basin.
“It really goes back to the Missouri River flooding of 2011,” said Daryl Ritchison, NDAWN director.
Heavy snow and spring rains contributed to significant flooding in low-lying parts of the Bismarck area near the river, prompting an evacuation of 900 homes in Burleigh and Morton counties. Other Missouri River states saw flooding that year, too.
The Corps is funding the effort across the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska to bolster existing weather stations and add new ones -- a total of 540 sites. The agency said it will integrate the more detailed information on snow and soil moisture into its runoff models.
“They can understand what levels lakes need to be behind dams, for instance, to handle runoff in the spring,” Ritchison said. “Hopefully there won’t be as many surprises as in the past.”
NDAWN maintains 162 weather stations throughout North Dakota and in the neighboring parts of surrounding states. Not all will receive upgrades, as about half fall outside the Upper Missouri River Basin, but those that do will provide useful information to farmers in addition to the Corps, Ritchison said. He hopes to add at least another 20 stations in the western half of the state.
All of the sites could be used in monitoring drought and soil moisture levels for growing crops.
“It has a wide range of benefits beyond just the flooding concerns in the Missouri River,” Ritchison said.
Data from NDAWN's stations is available to the public at www.ndawn.ndsu.nodak.edu.
NDAWN’s network is already expanding through a partnership with the Western Dakota Energy Association, which is adding 50 weather stations throughout the Bakken to help counties make better-informed decisions on road closures in the oil patch. The organization has installed 32 stations, the latest going in last week at a well pad in Williams County, association Executive Director Geoff Simon said.
Ritchison’s goal is to get to a point where every spot in North Dakota is within 20 miles of an NDAWN station. He said he plans to add more stations in the Bismarck-Mandan area, where the network maintains just one station, and fill in several gaps in other parts of the state.
Existing NDAWN stations tend to measure the lowest 10 feet of the atmosphere where crops are grown. The upgrades will allow them to measure up 33 feet, as well as down into the earth with a soil moisture probe that sends out small electrical pulses to gauge how much water is in the dirt.
The upgrades also will include snow depth sensors and highly sensitive rain gauges, Ritchison said. Each gauge will be surrounded by two circular rings known as an alter shield, which act as a fence helping to slow the down the snow as it blows across the prairie so that it falls into the gauge.
“It really turns our horizontal snow vertically,” Ritchison said. “You usually don’t catch all of it perfectly, but these fences will increase your catch.”
The snow melts inside the gauges, allowing the liquid content to be measured. Light, fluffy snow will not have nearly the water content of wet, heavy snow, for example.
Ritchison said the grant money will enable him to hire several more staffers. NDAWN is based at North Dakota State University in Fargo, and college students often work for the network during the summer.
