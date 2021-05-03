 Skip to main content
New signup option for CodeRED in Morton County
New signup option for CodeRED in Morton County

People who live and work in Morton County can now sign up for CodeRED notifications by texting AlertMortonND to 99411, according to the county's Office of Emergency Management.

CodeRED notifications allow Emergency Management to notify residents by telephone, text message and email of emergencies such as evacuation notices, boil orders, gas leaks and missing persons.

Other signup options can be found at https://www.mortonnd.org/codered_signup.

