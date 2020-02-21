New refugee family won't count toward cap; Bitner criticizes provided information

Shirley Dykshoorn, vice president for senior and humanitarian services for Lutheran Social Services, told the Tribune her organization included the Legislature's study because there "had not been a longitudinal study about the impact of refugees to a community."

"What the communities had available to them were broader data and references so (the Human Services Committee) didn't distinguish refugee status versus other immigrants in that material that they've attached to the study," she said.

She feels the study was appropriate to include in the Lutheran Social Services proposal.

"Implying that there are all these costs to the community for refugees was what we were trying to address," Dykshoorn said.

When Bitner said during the December meeting that refugees cost the state $52 million, he cited the same Human Services Committee study. He added the cost of refugees enrolled in Medicaid, $14.4 million, and supplemental nutrition assistance, $5.6 million, in 2017 to the $30.7 million North Dakota spent in 2017-18 for English Learners students -- a program that includes immigrants, refugees and U.S. citizens.

Bitner told the Tribune that when he cited the statistic, he "didn't have a clear understanding of that number at that time."

"It probably calls into question the whole thing, for all I know. Whoever provided this information provided inaccurate information based on what we know about these reports," Bitner said. "'Benefits of Refugee Resettlement,' that information is not accurate. So how do I know to trust anything ahead of it? I probably shouldn't have probably used it at all."

