Two former Bismarck mayors, the head of an environmental group, and a retired energy engineer on Wednesday voiced concerns with a planned carbon dioxide pipeline they say will be routed too close to the capital city, and outlined plans to pressure elected officials.

The group calling itself the North Dakota Energy Council held a press conference at the state Capitol and announced a petition that calls on elected officials to take various actions related to Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express pipeline. The petition went live last week but the press conference was delayed a week due to a blizzard.

The petition is not seeking prohibition of pipelines; rather it asks officials to ensure that this CO2 pipeline is safe. Members of the group insist that they are not "anti-pipeline."

Speaking at the conference were former Mayors John Warford and Steve Bakken; North Dakota Watchdog Network Director Dustin Gawrylow; technical adviser, retired energy engineer and Envision Natural Resources Group owner Curtis Jundt; and Dakota Resource Council Executive Director Scott Skokos.

This is the latest local attempt to stop, delay or regulate the building of the CO2 pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions. The Legislature considered several related bills, but none passed. The Burleigh County Commission recently passed two ordinances to regulate hazardous liquid pipelines within the county's borders and even considered passing a moratorium on such pipelines in the county. Other counties have taken or are considering similar measures.

The group's mission is to help Burleigh County residents and landowners be heard by elected state and local officials over the issue. Some landowners in the northern part of the county where the pipeline will cross worry about their safety should the pipeline rupture.

"Our elected officials need to hear from the public and understand that the placement of the pipeline near populated areas is not acceptable and it is just too dangerous," Warford said.

Bakken praised the Burleigh County Commission for its effort to address the pipeline and criticized the Bismarck City Commission for what he said was its lack of action.

The city did not immediately respond for comment. The proposed pipeline route does not go through the city or its extraterritorial area.

Summit touts the overall safety record of pipelines and notes that a CO2 pipeline has existed in western North Dakota for more than 20 years, transporting carbon dioxide from the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oil fields in Canada. Summit officials recently told county commissioners that CO2 pipelines are safe, and that federal regulation makes local ordinances unnecessary.

Summit in a statement to the Tribune on Wednesday said "Pipelines are significantly safer and less intrusive when transporting commodities like CO2. In Bismarck, there are currently multiple pipelines that have been operating safely for decades without impacting the community’s development. These existing pipelines, like Summit’s proposed CO2 pipeline, are extensively regulated by the (federal) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration."

PHMSA is updating safety regulations for CO2 pipelines, including requirements related to emergency preparedness and response. The effort comes in the wake of a CO2 pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020, that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people and sent dozens of people to the hospital. The pipeline was operated by Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines.

The Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is to transport climate-warming CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in five Midwestern states to North Dakota’s Oliver County for permanent storage underground. Summit said it has secured voluntary easement agreements from 70% of landowners along the proposed pipeline route and from 85% of landowners in the disposal area.

"It is clear that North Dakota landowners view our project as not only safe but also critical to maintaining the long-term viability of the state’s most important industries -- agriculture and energy," Summit said.

Some reluctant landowners fear that Summit will resort to eminent domain -- the forceful taking of private property use, with compensation.

"With the threat of eminent domain landowners get scared that if they don’t sign the easement, they're going to get condemned and then they don't get to determine the price that they get -- some people are signing (easements) under duress," Skokos said.

The biggest opposition to easements is coming from Richland, Emmons and Burleigh counties, he said. The Dakota Resource Council is providing legal counsel for landowners to pool resources and fight, according to Skokos.

The petition

The group is collecting signatures for its petition that lays out four requests for local, state and federal officials:

Oppose efforts to build any CO2 pipeline within 20 miles of Bismarck's extraterritorial area. The Summit pipeline is less than 2 miles from the extraterritorial area at its closest point. Warford said that there are 1,247 homes within 2 miles of the proposed route in Burleigh County.

Require pipeline developers to be held financially responsible for damages from releases during the operational life of a pipeline.

Require pipeline operators to fairly compensate political subdivisions and taxpayer-funded entities for emergency training and equipment necessary to respond to a pipeline release.

Create a plan to deal with a pipeline emergency and to educate residents on what to do.

The online petition had more than 200 signatures as of Wednesday. The group has more than 400 physical signatures, according to Gawrylow.

Upcoming hearings

The state Public Service Commission will permit the pipeline's route throughout North Dakota. The North Dakota Industrial Commission will permit the CO2 disposal site.

The PSC has held public hearings in Bismarck, Gwinner and Wahpeton. Two more are scheduled:

May 9, 9 a.m. Central time, at the Emmons County Courthouse Auditorium at 100 Fourth Street NW in Linton. The hearing will focus primarily on portions of the project in Emmons, Logan and McIntosh Counties.

June 2, 8:30 a.m. CT, at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, Russell Reid Auditorium, at 612 E. Boulevard Ave. in Bismarck. The hearing will focus primarily on portions of the project in Oliver, Morton, and Burleigh counties.