New flood maps to impact Bismarck-area properties; public meeting set Tuesday

New flood risk maps being developed for Burleigh County and Bismarck could impact hundreds of properties, some of which might be required to carry flood insurance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the North Dakota Department of Water Resources, and city and county officials will host a public open house from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center. Attendees will be able to view preliminary maps, ask questions and add input on the floodplain management process that began in 2017.

The general geographical areas that are impacted include portions from the northern to southern boundaries of the county along the Missouri River, Apple Creek, Hay Creek and Burnt Creek.

Bismarck is required under state law as part of its zoning authority to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program, according to Community Development Director Ben Ehreth. FEMA develops flood risk maps, identifying a range of flooding risks, to protect residents from unforeseen natural disasters, he said.

Flood insurance rate maps "help establish where individuals who would have things like ... a federally backed mortgage for their home would need to be required to carry flood insurance," Ehreth said. "They define areas where development should be limited or recommended for not occurring at all because those areas are not only prone to a high level of risk, but could also have greater impact on increasing the flood risk for others.”

Ehreth said preliminary flood risk maps put some areas in a higher level of flood risk "but also, some areas are going to be relieved of that risk."

"There’s a bit of give and take in terms of the risk for various properties in the community and the county,” he said.

The new maps would add 1,500 county and 650 city parcels to the list of those with increased flood risk.

Some of the main areas with an increased flood risk lie south of Expressway and east of University Drive, along with some single- and multi-family dwellings south of Wachter Avenue and east of Cottonwood Lake and west of 12th Street, according to Ehreth.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean the entirety of their parcel will be consumed by a floodway or a floodplain ... but a portion of a parcel will be impacted with a higher level of flood risk,” he added.

Floodway refers to the channel of a stream, including any adjacent floodplain areas, that must be kept free of encroachment in order to carry a 100-year flood -- a term that essentially means a flood that has a 1-in-100 chance of occurring in any given year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Anything developed in the floodway would need to be modeled and verified before being constructed so it doesn't increase the base flood elevation, Ehreth said. Base flood elevation is the elevation of the 100-year flood and primarily intended for flood insurance rating purposes.

“For example, a significant structure that’s being looked at to develop in the floodway right now is the new Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Bridge. And so, those piers will be constructed within the floodway. So they had to conduct a modeling exercise to verify that the placement of those piers would not elevate that base flood elevation,” Ehreth said.

Both the city and county sent out about 1,000 notices to property owners, alerting them if their flood risk would increase, Ehreth said. Some may now be required to carry flood insurance. Ehreth couldn't provide an exact figure because he said officials don't know which properties have a federally backed mortgage.

If the property in the floodplain is not yet developed, the owner might have to elevate any structure that's built to meet the local floodplain ordinance once the new map is adopted.

FEMA will open up a 90-day appeal period following the open house, City Building Official Brady Blaskowski said. The city eventually will receive a final letter of determination, stating the effective date of the final map. It will then be the city’s obligation to adopt the final map.