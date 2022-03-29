New Bismarck park to combine natural areas, entertainment

A park being developed by Ducks Unlimited and Bismarck parks officials will include prairie and wetland restoration as well as entertainment features including playgrounds and a golf course.

The conservation group and the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District on March 7 went over the first draft of the comprehensive plan for the future park west of Tyler Parkway and north of Burnt Boat Drive in northwest Bismarck. Some residents who attended had concerns about the plan to move the Sheila Schafer Junior Links Golf Course to the new park.

Ducks Unlimited bought the land from the Clairmont family in December 2020 for $1 million. The property will be named the Clairmont Family Conservation Park after Bismarck resident Bill Clairmont, who died in 2020.

Ducks Unlimited and the Clairmonts have worked together for years, Eric Lindstrom, managing director of development for the Great Plains Region, said at the public meeting. The organization spoke with the family about its plans for the approximately 117 acre property and asked if it could purchase the land to keep it in its natural state.

Plans for the park include native prairie restoration and two wetland restoration projects. The intent is to keep the area as natural as possible and provide the public with unique education opportunities, Conservation Programs Manager Tanner Gue said.

The prairie restoration is set to begin this year and will take a few years to show results.

The park's entrance is to have a parking lot with nearly 50 spaces, and the park will have a community building, picnic shelters, the junior links golf course, a reforestation area and two playgrounds.

The junior links are meant to be a replacement for the junior golf course by the VFW Sports Center. That course will be removed as part of the park district's project with Bismarck Public Schools to add a new sheet of ice to the arena.

The park also has plans for a paved trail and a natural trail to go along with existing trails in the area, according to Brad Krogstad with KLJ Engineering, which is helping with design.

Some residents at the meeting said they were concerned about how close the links are to homes, citing both privacy and the amount of activity as potential issues.

Parks and Recreation Executive Director Kevin Klipfel said the district thinks the Clairmont Park area is a great location for the junior links and that officials are considering adding trees to create a buffer for neighbors.

The park area is currently open to the public, though motorized vehicles are not allowed on the property.

Ducks Unlimited has raised about $1.7 million for the first two phases of the project, Lindstrom said. That money will cover the land purchase and the initial habitat restoration plans for native prairie, trees and wetlands.

"Due to increases in fuel, material and labor costs, we still need to raise a few hundred thousand dollars to complete all of these planned features," he said.

The park district gathered public feedback about the park and is working on finalizing a master plan, spokeswoman Dana Schaar Jahner said. There is no set timeline for the completion of the park, according to Klipfel.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.