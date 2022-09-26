New affordable housing dedicated in Bismarck; Boulevard Avenue Apartments was $16.5M project

A Mandan-based nonprofit entity has finished converting a former nursing home and senior living campus into 120 units of affordable housing, a project that cost $16.5 million.

Lewis and Clark Development Group, a collaboration of three nonprofits, renovated the property previously owned by Ruth Meiers Hospitality House. Ruth Meiers acquired the property in 2013 and began renovations, but the nonprofit abruptly ceased operations in 2019. LCD Group bought the property in November 2020 from Choice Bank, which had foreclosure after Ruth Meiers shuttered.

LCD Group began renovation work in December 2020. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Boulevard Avenue Apartments was held Monday at 1100 E. Boulevard Ave.

“There is a significant demand for affordable housing in the Bismarck-Mandan area, particularly rental housing for lower-wage workers,” LCD Group Executive Director Brent Ekstrom said in a statement. “Lewis & Clark Development Group, like our predecessors, recognized how this property could help the community address that need and I’m happy that we are finally at the finish line."

The Boulevard Avenue Apartments consist of a main, three-story building connected via a walkway to a smaller two-story building referred to as the Porter Building. The project included apartment renovations, construction of new apartment units, new front entrances and improved common areas.

Rental rates start at $615 for an efficiency, $729 for a one-bedroom, $895 for a two-bedroom and $1,028 for a three-bedroom unit.

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency provided $8.6 million in construction financing through housing bonds, in addition to other project funding. LCD Group also assumed a $4.9 million Housing Finance Agency loan given to Ruth Meiers. The project also received other local, state and federal financial help, including a $6.1 million loan insured by the government-sponsored Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., better known as Freddie Mac.

“New construction isn’t always the answer, especially when there are existing housing units that can be revitalized, bringing new life to a neighborhood and providing the tenants with ready access to established services,” North Dakota Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Dave Flohr said in a statement.

For more information on Boulevard Avenue Apartments, call Syringa Property Management at 701-471-3233 or go to https://boulevardavenueapts.com.

LCD Group is a collaboration of the Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council, Lewis & Clark Certified Development Co. and CommunityWorks North Dakota.