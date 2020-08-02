You have permission to edit this article.
Nelson joins Tribune staff as local government reporter

Sam Nelson has joined the staff of The Bismarck Tribune as local government reporter.

Nelson was born and raised in the St. Louis area. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in May with a degree in investigative journalism. She previously reported for the Columbia Missourian -- where she covered local government -- and The Brussels Times.

Nelson is covering the Bismarck and Mandan city governments and the Burleigh and Morton county governments, along with doing some general reporting.

Send local government story ideas to sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Sam Nelson

 Tom Stromme
