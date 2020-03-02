NDSU linebacker Cox enters transfer portal; UND, Schweigert ink extension

North Dakota State’s defense could be taking a hit this offseason.

According to multiple media reports on Monday, senior-to-be linebacker Jabril Cox has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Cox is believed to be the first NDSU player of consequence to enter the portal, which can be viewed only by administrators and coaches at NCAA schools.

A player who enters the portal must notify his current school in writing of his intentions. When a player enters the portal, it is not a certainty he will leave. In theory, a player of Cox’s significance, would be looking to transfer up from NDSU, an FCS school, to an FBS university.

Cox, originally from Kansas City, Mo., is a two-time All-American for the Bison. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2018 -- the top defensive award in the FCS. Last season, Cox was third on the Bison with 92 tackles. He also had 5.5 quarterback sacks and one interception. In 2018, Cox had four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns.

For his career, Cox has 258 tackles, 14 sacks and six interceptions, playing a major role in each of the last three NDSU FCS national championships.