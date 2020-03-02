NDSU linebacker Cox enters transfer portal; UND, Schweigert ink extension

North Dakota State’s defense could be taking a hit this offseason.
According to multiple media reports on Monday, senior-to-be linebacker Jabril Cox has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Cox is believed to be the first NDSU player of consequence to enter the portal, which can be viewed only by administrators and coaches at NCAA schools.
A player who enters the portal must notify his current school in writing of his intentions. When a player enters the portal, it is not a certainty he will leave. In theory, a player of Cox’s significance, would be looking to transfer up from NDSU, an FCS school, to an FBS university.
Cox, originally from Kansas City, Mo., is a two-time All-American for the Bison. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2018 -- the top defensive award in the FCS. Last season, Cox was third on the Bison with 92 tackles. He also had 5.5 quarterback sacks and one interception. In 2018, Cox had four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns.
For his career, Cox has 258 tackles, 14 sacks and six interceptions, playing a major role in each of the last three NDSU FCS national championships.
According to the NCAA website, “The Transfer Portal was created as a compliance tool to systematically manage the transfer process from start to finish, add more transparency to the process among schools and empower student-athletes to make known their desire to consider other programs.”
In order to play immediately at another Division I school next season, Cox would have to earn his degree from NDSU. According to Cox’s bio on the NDSU athletics website, he is a psychology major with a minor in business.
Jabril’s brother Jasir Cox is currently a linebacker on the Bison football team. Jasir will be a junior next season.
NDSU has won three consecutive FCS titles and eight of the last nine.
UND, SCHWEIGERT INK EXTENSION
Bubba Schweigert has signed a four-year contract extension as head football coach at the University of North Dakota.
Schweigert, a native of Zeeland, N.D., will be paid $215,000 at the start of the deal with the amount escalating to $245,000. Schweigert is signed through the 2023 season.
Schweigert has a record of 59-53 in his six seasons as head coach.
“I am looking forward to working with the football staff and administration at North Dakota to keep moving the Fighting Hawks in a positive direction,” Schweigert said. “We are extremely excited to be a full member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference and look forward to the challenges ahead as we build UND football into a national championship contender.”
