ND Sober Ride program offers softball tournament vouchers

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers in Bismarck and Mandan during the McQuade Charity Softball Tournament this weekend.

People can use the code “VZMCQUADES1” to get the discount Friday through Sunday, or while supplies last, according to the Transportation Department.

The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. It helped provide 800 Lyft rides during the first month of the program in March. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event, and a user may use a code only once per time period.

This weekend's vouchers are sponsored by McQuade Distributing, Stadium Sports Bar and the Lodge, and the AAA auto club.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

