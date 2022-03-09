 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIVE Inc. hosting Resource Fair

NATIVE Community Development Inc. is hosting a second Bismarck Metro Community Resource Fair on Saturday.

Officials will give out more than 500 free coats to children and adults in need, and more than 500 athletic-style shoes to children in need. Various groups will provide information on available resources and programs to help people struggling with issues such as housing and behavioral health needs.

The event is from 1-5 p.m. at Bismarck High School's Karlgaard Gymnasium. It's sponsored by Marathon Petroleum and Continental Resources. Operation Warm is providing the clothing.

For more information, call 701-595-5181 or email info@ndnadc.org.

