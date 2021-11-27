 Skip to main content
NATIVE Inc. hosting resource fair at Bismarck Event Center

The NATIVE Inc. nonprofit will host the inaugural Bismarck Metro Community Resource Fair on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. in Hall C at the Bismarck Event Center.

The event will provide support for Bismarck-area children and families in need, with resources from partners including Operation Warm and Sanford Health Bismarck. Marathon Petroleum and Continental Resources are sponsoring the fair.

NATIVE Inc. will give out hundreds of free new coats and athletic-style shoes provided by Operation Warm. Sanford Health will provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Other agencies will be on hand to provide other resources.

For more information, call 701-595-5181 and dial 1, or email to info@ndnadc.org.

