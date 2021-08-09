National Guard soldiers begin returning home from nation's capital

Members of a Bismarck-based North Dakota Army National Guard unit who were called to active duty in the nation's capital late last year have begun returning home.

Seventy soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment were deployed last November to the Washington, D.C., area. The unit flies the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and the mission was to transport personnel and light cargo within what's known as the National Capital Region.

Family members, friends and Guard leaders were at the Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and Minot airports on Saturday to welcome home the first of the returning Charlie Company soldiers.

Seventeen soldiers are back home. Fourteen of them flew into Bismarck over the weekend, four to Fargo, and one each to Minot and Grand Forks. The rest of the unit will be returning to North Dakota in the new few weeks.

"Some flew. Others will drive their vehicles home. Others are flying helicopters home," Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk said Monday.

A ceremony to officially welcome home the soldiers and thank them for their service is planned in late October.

The unit has been deployed overseas twice in recent years -- to Kosovo in support of peacekeeping operations from November 2013 to December 2014, and to Iraq from October 2009 to September 2010.

