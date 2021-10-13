Mystics sweep Lake Region State

“We tend to come out strong, and then we always have that one struggle set, whether it’s the second or the third,” Mystics sophomore Greta Gibson said. “We snuck her out but we’ve just got to be able to stay playing at the high level that we play at in the first set throughout the whole match.”

The Mystics used a varied offensive attack to finish off the victory.

Reile Payne led the Mystics (19-3, 11-1 Mon-Dak) with 11 kills. Gibson, Jossi Meyer, Megan Klein and Macy Wetsch each added seven.

“We had to bring our own energy,” Gibson said. “We had to pass the ball and Cam was dicing them out to everybody and everybody was just putting them down when she was giving them to them. We just put it all together.”

“Not any one hitter is really our go-to,” Kuether said. “We’ve been really working on distributing the ball a lot more. Our outsides have been kind of our go-to all season but now toward the end of the season, a lot of teams know that and they’re trying to shut them down so we’ve been working on distributing the ball a little more and I think it showed tonight. Greta had an awesome game tonight.”

Meyer had two blocks, Beasley dished out 35 assists, Abbi Kopp had 17 digs and Wetsch had three aces.