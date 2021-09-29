Mystics demolish Williston State in revenge match

Bismarck State's opening match of their 2021-22 volleyball season came against Williston State in late August, a match in which the Mystics couldn't quite pull off a five-set reverse sweep on Williston State's home court. With the Tetons in Bismarck on Tuesday, the Mystics weren't messing around in exacting revenge at the Armory.
"We came out with urgency and we kept the urgency," Bismarck State head coach Kyle Kuether said. "We lost when we went up there, so that was a little extra motivation, we wanted to come out and show our strength."
The last time the two teams met, Williston State dominated the first set, 25-9. This time, the first set tilted back and forth between the two teams, with the Mystics generally having the edge on the Tetons. Williston State took the only timeout of the first set, but it didn't help as the Mystics scored four of the final six points to win the first set, 25-20.
The teams seemed set for a close match. Then, well, the rest of the match happened.
The opening-set win for Bismarck State was easily the closest set of the match, and the Mystics slapped, banged, and whistled balls to seemingly every inch of the court a Teton player was not in 25-12 and 25-13 victories to close out the other two sets in a 3-0 sweep on "Bump, Pet, Spike" night.
A week after nearly giving a win away against Dakota College-Bottineau, the Mystics were locked in right from the word go and kept themselves focused throughout.
Reile Payne (11 kills, one block, and three aces) and Macy Wetsch (10 kills, one ace) were the leaders of Bismarck State's steadily dominant offense, with Greta Gibson (six kills, 1.5 blocks) and Jossi Meyer (seven kills, 1.5 blocks) both having their moments.
"We've improved a lot since that first game, playing them and losing in five sets," Meyer said. "We've really come together as a team and learned how to play together."
Williston State's strength comes from a sizable block/attack along their front lines, led on Tuesday by Sydney Labatte (6 kills, one block) and Isabel Evans (three kills, three blocks), and Bismarck State came well-prepared to keep the Tetons' front lines guessing.
"We try and mix it up and keep defenses on their toes," Kuether said. "We did a good job of bringing the heat and then holding back and rolling and tipping over the block. Megan Klein does a good job of hitting hard and then getting that nice high float and tip, and Reile and Macy do a nice job of controlling their swing, swinging hard when they can and placing it when they don't have a great shot."
Timeouts are a time-honored tradition in volleyball to blunt a team's momentum. Williston State used theirs judiciously in an attempt to do just that, but the Mystics reeled off a 14-6 run to close out the second set, and improved on their own work in the third set with a 21-7 run to end it.
"Williston came out in the third set and passed a lot better," Kuether said on Williston taking an early lead in the third set. "Their block was on us right away. Williston was playing really well and we had to take it up a notch after that."
Quietly key to the victory for the Mystics was their seven aces, as was the fact they only allowed a single ace to the Tetons. With just one of their seven aces coming off a lucky bounce over the net on a serve that looked to be short, the other six aces by the Mystics were either perfectly placed to evade the diving arms of Williston State defenders or found just the right deflection off an arm to prevent a return.
"This was maybe our best overall serving game," Kuether said. "We were aggressive but kept it in and forced Williston out of system. When they are in system, they have really good hitters that can put the ball down, so a big part of our game plan was getting them out of system, either with our serves or with shots."
Bismarck State will look to continue their four-match winning streak tomorrow as they play a doubleheader against Central Community College-Columbus and Northeast Community College in Columbus, Neb. Williston State continues their lengthy road trip next Tuesday at Lake Region State College.