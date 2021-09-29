Mystics demolish Williston State in revenge match

Bismarck State's opening match of their 2021-22 volleyball season came against Williston State in late August, a match in which the Mystics couldn't quite pull off a five-set reverse sweep on Williston State's home court. With the Tetons in Bismarck on Tuesday, the Mystics weren't messing around in exacting revenge at the Armory.

"We came out with urgency and we kept the urgency," Bismarck State head coach Kyle Kuether said. "We lost when we went up there, so that was a little extra motivation, we wanted to come out and show our strength."

The last time the two teams met, Williston State dominated the first set, 25-9. This time, the first set tilted back and forth between the two teams, with the Mystics generally having the edge on the Tetons. Williston State took the only timeout of the first set, but it didn't help as the Mystics scored four of the final six points to win the first set, 25-20.

The teams seemed set for a close match. Then, well, the rest of the match happened.

The opening-set win for Bismarck State was easily the closest set of the match, and the Mystics slapped, banged, and whistled balls to seemingly every inch of the court a Teton player was not in 25-12 and 25-13 victories to close out the other two sets in a 3-0 sweep on "Bump, Pet, Spike" night.